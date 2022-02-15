Carbondale's Parrish School receives a new 'Buddy Bench'

CARBONDALE — Students in Parrish School have a new bench on their playground to help each other feel less anxious about the day.

A "Buddy Bench" was donated by the high school apprentice program, The Laborers Care and the youth of the Dentmon Center.

Jerry Womick, business agent for Laborers Local 773, said they were looking for a project to help teach their young apprentices how to follow plans, use tools and machinery available, and do something good for the region.

Aaron Lee, general manager of the Dentmon Center in Carbondale, stopped by Parrish School to talk to Principal Carla Ehlers about volunteering. They began talking about children on the autism spectrum, and Lee visited a classroom.

During the visit, Lee learned that they could use a Buddy Bench.

Lee had learned about the Buddy Bench Program offered through the Autism Society. A Buddy Bench is a place a child can sit on the playground to signal the need for a friend.

“Not only is the bench a great spot for kids on the spectrum, it is good for the shy, those new to the school and others. It can also be a place kids need to decompress,” Lee said.

Lee approached The Laborers Care, a charitable organization, and discussed the project.

The Laborers Care donated the materials to build 12 benches. Their high school apprentices built the benches. Once benches are built, they were taken to the Dentmon Center for painting.

Lee said the Dentmon youth come up with the design, then painted the bench in the school’s colors. It is blue and white with borders of paw prints.

“We want to build a foundation of social interaction. I think the kids did a great job!” Lee said.

Womick said they high school apprentices have completed 12 benches. This is the first bench donated to a school. Five other benches are designated for schools, and they still have six to place.

“We’re just getting calls from administrators, teachers and parents and teachers asking how their school can get a bench,” Womick said.

He would like to see the group sell benches for a modest fee, maybe $125, which would fund the building of more benches for more locations.

Womick said the high school apprentice program allows students to learn skills for the building trades. The program has students from all over Southern Illinois, including Vienna, Johnston City, Herrin, Cairo and Carbondale high schools.

Lee is encouraging high school students to join the labor program, adding that we need laborers in Southern Illinois.

Parrish Principal Carla Ehlers was very pleased with the bench.

“If a student outside needs a buddy, others can come and join them,” she said.

Part of the school’s first graders gave the bench a quick try before going back inside. They were happy to have the bright bench on their playground.

Parrish School has nearly 500 students in preschool, kindergarten and first grade.

