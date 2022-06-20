CCHS music alumni to gather in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The years of music from 1977 through 1988 at Carbondale Community High School are affectionately known as “the Bert years,” named after Music Director Deb Burris’ nickname “Bert.”

Alumni who were part of the music program at CCHS from 1977 through 1988 will return to town for a reunion, with Burris as the hostess.

Burris said the reunion is open to any student in the music program at CCHS during those years, including those in band, orchestra, choirs or other groups.

The event will include a concert at 7 p.m. in the CCHS auditorium, and it will be open to the public. A donation will be required to enter the concert.

Burris said the money raised at the concert will be donated to the CCHS Fine Arts Department.

“The people in the concert are alumni themselves,” Burris said.

Performers will be alums who are currently professional, semi-professional and active musical performers.

Artists and photographers in the group have been invited to display their work Friday evening.

The event, which lasts all weekend, will include a meet-and-greet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

A gala featuring black tie attire, will be Saturday evening at SIU Student Center. Pre-gala appetizers will be available in the Corker Lounge at 5 p.m. The gala, “Puttin’ on the Ritz, will begin at 6 p.m. Burris will present a video and slideshow of performances and memorial for those who have passed away at 7:30 p.m.

A dance will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Student Center. Music will be provided by the Jerry Ford Big Band, a 12 piece big band with guest soloists Buddy Rogers on saxophone and Gene Stiman on trombone. Burris said Stiman is 98 1/2 years old and loves to perform, adding it should be a great evening.

The group will have a goodbye brunch buffet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Giant City Lodge.

Some of these students will perform, including:

Michael J. Smith, class of 1984, is currently a high school teacher and SAG/Equity actor and singer residing in New Orleans. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1987 and served a percussionist with the USMC Drum & Bugle Corps & Field Bands. In 2001, he was selected as an Officer in Charge and Principal Conductor for the Field Bands. He has numerous acting credits in movies, television and on stage.

Peyton “Pate” Blewett, class of 1979, is a lead singer and rhythm guitarist for several local bands, including The Venturis, and is a singer-songwriter and solo performer.

Mike Boyle, class of 1979, was active in band and many other musical ensembles at CHHS. He graduated the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati in 1983. He is music program director at Oklahoma City Community College.

Cynthia Darling Henson, class of 1981, graduated from Graceland University in 1985 with a B.A. in Music Education and received a master’s in music education at the University of Illinois in 1986. She taught general/vocal music in Boulder Valley Public Schools and private piano lessons. She is an accompanist at Liberty and Skyridge Middle Schools in Camas, Washington, and a member of Vancouver Master Chorale.

Karen Siener Driver, class of 1978, has sung with Greater Decatur Chorale for the last 20 years and more recently joined a semi-professional vocal group called Opus 24.

Paul Intravaia, class of 1983, holds a Master’s Degree in Music Theory and Composition from SIU-C, a Masters in Arts Degree from Radford University, and was the Applied Percussion Instructor at John A. Logan College. He currently performs with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

Terry Rich, class of 1982, joined the United States Marine Corps, Drum and Bugle Corps in 1987. After boot camp, he was assigned to the Drum and Bugle Corps in Albany, Georgia, where he served with fellow CCHS alum Mike Smith. In 1990, he was transferred to The Commandant’s Own Drum and Bugle Corps at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C. He has a music degree from SIU.

“We have people coming from New York, Washington, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and New Orleans,” Burris said. “It’s hard keeping up with all these ‘kids’. They’re all coming home.”

