CCHS students show Thomas School 2nd graders how to show kindness

CARBONDALE — Kindness is important to Jenna Jamieson, a business and health sciences teacher at Carbondale Community High School.

On Thursday afternoon, Jamieson and her students enlisted the help of second graders in Jennifer Harlieb’s class at Thomas Elementary School for a project that shows kindness to hometown heroes.

For a number of years, Jamieson has asked her high school students to create cards to thank people in the community who serve others, such as policemen, firefighters, medical professionals and teachers.

This year, she decided to try something new to grow the project.

“I wanted to expand the project and encourage my students to help mentor and inspire younger students,” Jamieson said.

Sophomore Ella Moon and newly graduated Sami Liller spent the afternoon helping the younger students color thank-you pages and making cards for those pages.

They started the day by talking about kindness, which Hartlieb said is something they practice in their classroom. They also talked about the jobs that police officers, firefighters, nurses and doctors do.

Then, the children began coloring pages that thanked people in service professions. The pages included a police car, a firefighter with his dog, a doctor and nurse, and several more pictures. The children were eager to show off their work.

As they finished coloring, Ella and Sami took cards around for them to sign. The coloring sheets will go inside the cards. Jamieson said they plan to create goody baskets or bags that will be delivered with the cards to people in the professions they talked about.

Hartlieb told her class that Jamieson thinks kindness is so important she wrote a book about it. Jamieson is the author of “Giving Back: Lessons from an adopted immigrant on why a happy life is about helping others” [www.jennarpjamieson.com].

Olivia said coloring pictures for the cards was fun.

While the last students finished coloring, Zaylan read to his classmates.

Peyton S., who is a newer student in the class, colored five or six pages. She joined the class two weeks ago.

Hartlieb said one example of kindness in their classroom is her two students named Peyton. Peyton G. was the first student to meet their new classmate Peyton S. She immediately took her hand and showed her around.

“She was my first friend at my new school,” Peyton S. said.

Hartlieb said this year’s class has been one of the top classes in her 25-year career.

The community service project was made possible with an Illinois Education Association SCORE grant that was awarded to Jenna Jamieson.

IEA Schools and Community Outreach by Educators program (SCORE) is to encourage members and their local associations to collaborate and create opportunities for community service projects.

