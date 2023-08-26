CARBONDALE — Everyone is welcome to attend the screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” and a panel discussion from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. There is no charge to attend.

The event is hosted by Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities, Resilient Southern Illinois and Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

Dr. David Mills, Centerstone’s Building Compassionate Communities Coordinator, said the film teaches the science behind adverse childhood experiences (ACE), the effects of trauma on a young brain and how toxic stress increases the risk of a lifetime of negative outcomes.

“When people have problems of some kind, a lot of those can be traced back to traumatic events,” Mills said. “When a person deals with ACEs, it can change the trajectory of their life.”

The film is sort of a follow-up to “Paper Tigers,” a documentary looks at how ACEs in childhood affect the physical and mental health of adults and what can be done to change those outcomes.

“Resilience” looks at the science of ACEs and the new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress, which has implications in everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. ACEs in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior.

“One of the most important things a child can have is one stable adult who can shepherd them through ACEs,” Mills said.

That person can be almost anybody: a teacher, school administrator, coach, youth minister, friend or neighbor.

Mills said the idea is to deal with the ACEs in childhood rather than letting problems fester throughout life. The goal is to help a child build assets.

“You don’t have to be certified to be an asset builder,” Mills said.

Following the movie, a group of experts will have a panel discussion. They include:

Dr. Matt Buckman, licensed clinical psychologist and Stress & Trauma Treatment Center executive director;

The Honorable Amanda Byassee Gott, First Judicial Circuit of Illinois at Large Circuit Judge;

Brooke Lam, Carbondale Police Department youth detective;

Cheryl Graff, retired ROE #30 regional superintendent;

Carrie Vine, LCSW, Rainbow Café executive director;

Dr. Kathy Swafford, pediatrician and SIU School of Medicine professor;

Tor Crowder, Ph.D. candidate and activist;

Nancy Maxwell, Carbondale City Councilwoman and Carbondale United founder and executive director.

For more information, contact David Mills at david.mills@centerstone.org.