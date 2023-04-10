CARBONDALE — When Clare Killman won a seat on the Carbondale City Council, she did more than just make history in the town she lives in. Killman was the first transgender person ever elected to a city council in Illinois, according to Equality Illinois.

Killman was one of three candidates elected to the council from a field of seven. She received 920 votes, second only to Councilman Adam Loos.

When those results came in on election night, Killman did not know she was the first trans person to be elected to a city council in Illinois, but she knew she hade made history in Carbondale.

Killman received a call at about 11 p.m. from Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) Illinoisans, saying she had set a record.

In a press release last week, Equality Illinois said Clare Killman and Jackie McKethen, elected to Crete Library Board, are only the fourth and fifth trans people elected to office in Illinois.

“We are extremely proud of the historic electoral victories of Clare Killman for the Carbondale City Council and Jackie McKethen for the Crete Library Board. With yesterday’s exciting election results, Killman will be the first trans person to serve on a city council in Illinois,” said Myles Brady Davis, Communications Director of Equality Illinois.

Davis continued by saying trans people remain severely underrepresented in all levels of government. Killman and McKethen will be powerful voices for change and will inspire others to run for office in their communities.

“With over 380 anti-LGBTQ bills proposed across the country, trans voices and representation at all levels of government is more important than ever. With a proven track record of commitment and effectiveness working towards equality and civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Carbondale and across Illinois, we are confident that Killman will continue the fight for safety and justice,” Pride in Action Southern Illinois said a press release announcing Killman’s victory.

Killman is thrilled.

“I came to Carbondale 10 years ago to build a better life. I was fleeing from Missouri as a refugee of sorts. Carbondale was a safe haven,” Killman said.

What she found in Carbondale was acceptance and love, along with basic human dignity and human rights.

“I think I owe a debt I need to repay,” Killman said.

She was “heavily nudged” to run for city council by several people. Some of them were Mayor-elect Carolin Harvey, Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd and Dr. Linda Flowers.

She announced her candidacy in the fall and went to work talking to potential voters.

“I talked to a diverse array of the population, and there were areas of consistency,” Killman said.

Those included safe and dignified employment, good schools and decent quality housing.

Killman wants to see the conversation in the city moving from entrenched positions to shared positions. She would like to see the city and its conversations be more progressive.

“I’ve been capable of working across party lines with support from all parties. I couldn’t ask for more,” Killman said. “It only happens when people share a common interest, a common problem. We share conditions of life in this town and not a partisan world.”

Killman said it is now her responsibility to represent all of Carbondale.

She would like to work on some things she sees in former student neighborhoods and black neighborhoods, like their infrastructure and crime.

She also would like to Carbondale become a safe haven for people both like her and not like her, asking what a better time than now?

Killman said we need to reconstitute what it means to be related.

“The specialness here is an openness of spirits that you don’t get other places,” Killman said.

She brings her experience working in activism to the council. That includes work as part of Carbondale Spring, working on the campaign of Ray Lindsey for Congress and positions on various boards.

Killman will officially take her seat on the council in early May.