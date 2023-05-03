CARBONDALE — Spring is a busy time for gardeners. The City of Carbondale and several of its community gardens have been busy, too, preparing for the upcoming growing season.

During its April 25 city council meeting, the City of Carbondale amended its city code for community gardens.

The amended code allows gardens throughout the city; requires the garden to have a design and maintenance plan, and will allow structures such as a garden shed or gazebo.

Lauren Becker, planner and sustainability coordinator, said with passage of the law, all the community gardens are in compliance with the city code.

“It’s so silly for code not to be supportive of community gardens,” Becker said.

All that is required to start a community garden is a simple conversation and zoning certificate.

“The city has phenomenal community gardens. The last thing we want is for code to get in their way,” Becker said.

Becker hopes to create an interactive map on the city’s website that can help residents find a garden near them and make a connection.

Chestnut/Birch Street Garden is across from Eurma Hayes Center, 412 E. Chestnut and adjacent to the Birch Street Food Forest. The garden was created to give those who want to garden a place to do so.

The garden started in 2021 and is a collaboration of a few community groups. Those include Carbondale Spring’s Food Autonomy group and Common Greens.

Lia Driscoll said they built plots last year and had a few people grow food on “rented” plots. While they use the term “rent,” the plots are free.

“We have free water, tools, plants and even garden support, if you need it,” Driscoll said.

The plots are geared to people living in the Northeast community in Carbondale and will be prioritized as follows. First, plots will go to those who live near or around the Northeast part of Carbondale, especially those who do not feel comfortable gardening on their land. Next is people with children or elderly persons in their care. The last group is people who will share produce with neighbors and friends.

Driscoll said they are looking for gardeners now. If you are interested in a growing plot, call Driscoll at 618-201-9111.

Food Autonomy also helps with the Washington Street Garden.

Driscoll said it began in 2015. The garden now has 14 plots and grows medicinal herbs and food. They also make donations to Cristaudo’s Collaborative Kitchen.

Carbondale United started the Red Hen Garden five years ago, according to Kate Heist, one of the volunteer gardeners. It now has 23 beds.

The plumbers and pipe fitters put in water lines, so the garden has water available. Heist said they carried gallon jugs for water during the garden’s first year.

“All of our produce is free and is free to pick as well,” Heist said.

Part of the garden’s mission is to beautify the community, so they plant and grow flowers, as well as give flowers to others to plant.

They also use the garden for education. Currently, Carbondale second graders are growing carrots and radishes at the garden.

“They learned to plant and thin their rows. They are a delight to have around,” Heist said.

The Red Hen Garden will host a garden gala from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Red Hen Garden. They will have plants to give away and grilled garden produce to try.