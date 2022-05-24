Crowd gathers before Carbondale City Council to discuss the possibility of an abortion clinic

CARBONDALE — During its regular meeting, Carbondale City Council spent more than an hour hearing from citizens on the possibility of an abortion clinic coming to Carbondale.

The crowd was so large the council meeting was postponed while city workers opened up an additional room on the north side of the civic center so that everyone could have room to sit down during the meeting.

Mayor Mike Henry asked the group to have four or five speakers, and the council would allow others to stand in support.

Most of the residents spoke out against an abortion clinic coming to Carbondale.

Jared Sparks, pastor of Christ Church and a self-proclaimed advocate of women, spoke first. “The Bible is clear that a baby is a baby inside or outside the womb,” Sparks said.

Judith Zanotti spoke about the dangers and side effects of abortion.

John Gossett, a member of Franklin County Board, told the council they had passed a referendum in Franklin County saying they did not support abortion. He asked Carbondale to do the same.

Regina Harp told the council she had given birth to a baby who had died. She received a death certificate from the State of Illinois for that child even though she had not lived outside her womb.

At least seven or eight people spoke against the abortion clinic.

Two women who were birth doulas spoke in favor of an abortion clinic coming to Carbondale. One of them was Chastity Mays. Mays spoke about racism in health care and the high incidence of poor outcomes for mothers of color in Illinois.

“My sisters are dying in childbirth and not being listened to and not being heard,” Mays said.

It is important to note that the city council did not have any items on its agenda.

A couple of other residents spoke on other issues.

Mayor Henry told those at the meeting that there was nothing the city council could do to stop an abortion clinic from coming to Carbondale.

“There is nothing this council can do to stop this clinic from coming here. We got a legal opinion and the city attorney agrees."

Councilman Adam Loos spoke in favor of the clinic. He said a local church had tipped off a local television network saying the council would vote on the clinic at the meeting. "We have no legal remedy. Even if we did, I couldn't support it," Loos said.

Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders spoke against the clinic. "I believe even though we don't have a lot to do with this, Carbondale will do the right thing," she said.

While the meeting was going on inside the Carbondale Civic Center, a group was having a prayer meeting outside near the parking lot.

