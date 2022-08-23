Eats of the Week | Coliseum Coffee Works is brewing up business in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Those driving past the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Walnut Street may have noticed a little food truck parked behind 300 S. Oakland Ave. That little food truck is the home of Coliseum Coffee Works, owned by Rob and Leslie McGee.

Coffee has always been a passion of Rob McGee’s, and that passion led him to open a new business. He said there is a lot of good coffee around, but he wanted to bring the type of coffee drinks he experienced in Los Angeles, Chicago or New York to Southern Illinois.

What is that kind of coffee? McGee says it requires paying a meticulous amount of detail to everything that goes into the making of coffee. He said that means paying attention to where you get supplies, the level of training your employees get, the process of making drinks and who you choose as partners.

McGee knows a little about the coffee business. The SIU graduate started as a barista in Carbondale, then worked at a Starbucks in Chicago. When he and his wife moved to San Diego, he had another job.

“I loved coffee so much, I took a part-time job as a barista,” McGee said. “I have a general obsession with coffee.”

When McGee moved back to Carbondale, he began thinking about owning his own business. McGee currently works remotely for PBS in Washington, D.C.

He started planning the food truck in 2016.

His friends John and Alison Deas, Cory Fehrenbacher and Shelbi Ladd started working on the old Carbondale Fire Station at 300 S. Oakland Ave. and began to put in place the infrastructure for food trucks.

McGee said the intersection provided a lot of people passing through. With the infrastructure, it just made sense to park the food truck there.

Coliseum Coffee opened in April. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon each day and serves coffee drinks. The business has three baristas, and on Tuesday morning, Darren Gibson was working. Gibson is a stay-at-home dad with children who are 5 and 2 years old. Working part-time fits his schedule.

The McGees also spend some time behind the counter and are constantly trying to improve the business.

McGee said he would not have been able to start and run the business without the support and encouragement of his wife. She is the co-owner and he is the operator; however, she does work when she is needed.

“For her to jump in means the world to me,” McGee said.

McGee said consistency is the key in the coffee business.

“I make coffee that is a real medium roast. It allows us to showcase the flavor of the beans In our coffee,” McGee said.

That means you can taste the coffee along with the flavors of their drinks.

In the future, McGee would like to have a brick and mortar location and roast his own coffee beans. While he is just beginning his business, he thinks that would be a well-rounded business. He wants to provide good jobs and great coffee in a great environment.

McGee also likes to visit his competitors. He often stops in at Crown Brew in Marion, Cold Blooded Coffee in Murphysboro and Long Branch.

“People think if you own a business, you shouldn’t like your competitors. I like my competitors. Variety is the spice of life,” McGee said.

Rob McGee said the response from the community has been great. He has even met a few people who share his passion for coffee.

“I feel so lucky to be in a community that is so supportive, and them vocally supporting me keeps me going sometimes,” McGee said.