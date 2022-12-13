Eats of the Week | Consistency is what makes Italian Village taste the way you remember

CARBONDALE — When R.E. Bridges opened Italian Village in Carbondale in 1960, he was way ahead of his time, according to Brian Donahue, manager of the restaurant.

One of the things Bridges did was make the restaurant self-service. Patrons came to the counter to order, then sat down until their food was ready. When their order was called, they went back to the counter to get their food.

If you eat in Italian Village today, the process is still the same.

Bridges had left his hometown of Carbondale for California. He returned in 1960 to help his dad. While he was in California, he learned the pizza business and all about self-service.

“The R.E. we know today is the same one from 1960,” Donahue said. “He comes in almost every day to make sure things are done the way he wants.”

Italian Village still uses the same recipes they did in 1960. Donahue said everything is done the same way.

They have one of the oldest pizza rolling machines in town.

“She has rolled some pizzas, and she is still going strong,” Donahue said.

Originally, the restaurant occupied the main floor. The office was in the arcade. Bridges had big ideas. He began buying property and expanding the restaurant.

Today, they have an expanded main floor, two rooms with seating spaces and a private meeting room. There is a bar and patio.

The restaurant is known for the signatures of its patrons on the walls.

“It’s a little nostalgic, writing names all over,” Donahue said. “What is the odd chance that you wrote your name 30 years ago and know where it is? Can you imagine?”

Besides the nostalgia of the names, the food also brings back memories. It always tastes the same.

Bridges says it is consistency that has kept the business going now 62 years.

The sauce recipes are secret. Bridges makes them and has the recipe. Donahue has only had to make them twice in his more than 30 year career at the restaurant. Each time, Bridges leaves directions and tells him to throw them away when he’s done.

Donahue laughs saying he knows the recipes are written down somewhere. He just doesn’t know where that is.

“R.E. is the only one who knows them as of today, and I don’t want to know where they are,” Donahue said.

Pizza is definitely their most popular item, but they serve more than pizza. They have pasta, ravioli, lasagna, sandwiches and a salad bar.

“I’ll put our alfredo against anybody’s in the world. I don’t even care what you put it on,” Donahue said.

Their meat sauce is also popular.

The restaurant also has some local history included in the building. The step outside the front door belonged to Herman Brush. He was Bridge’s great-grandfather and a co-founder of Carbondale.