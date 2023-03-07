CARBONDALE — With warm temperatures like we had on Monday, many Southern Illinoisans may be thinking about cool treats. You can find a smorgasbord of those treats at Cool Spoons Frozen Yogurt and Treats in Carbondale.

Don Johnson, who owns the shop with his wife Jill, said they are starting their 12th year. Cool Spoons opened in March 2012.

Don Johnson was working in Memphis when he called Jill to come down and see an ice cream store.

“We drew up the idea the next weekend. The concept is ours. It was drawn up at our kitchen table,” Johnson said.

They had two goals when opening the shop. The first was to create a place for everyone to feel comfortable and to enjoy a good frozen treat. The second was to create a self-serve style parlor where customers could create exactly what they want.

Today, the shop offers 18 flavors of soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt and 210 different toppings.

“We started with nine (toppings) and it’s continued to grow and grow,” Johnson said. “We have more than any ice cream shop in America. We kind of pride ourselves that we find new and exciting toppings and syrup.”

Johnson takes recommendations from their customers. They look for the things customers want to try, as well as finding new and unique toppings themselves.

The Johnsons also produce all their ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors in house. They have a base product and add their flavorings to the base.

In addition to ice cream and frozen yogurt, they offer a frozen fruit product made by Dole. It is nondairy and lactose free.

“We also rotate some sugar-free options and toppings for people with diabetes,” Johnson said.

They are always looking for new items. Last year, they teamed up with Coldblooded Coffee in Murphysboro and offered some of their products. They had a Coldblooded Coffee ice cream, and plan to bring it back in the summer.

“I think it’s helped both of us. It’s been a good addition,” Johnson said.

In a restaurant that is mostly self-serve, those 210 toppings are hard to manage. Johnson built small stair-like shelves to hold all the syrups. It keeps them neater and makes it easier for customers to find their favorites.

Some of their newer flavors include a Mexican spice that Johnson says is good on fruit flavors, Fruity Pebbles and Cinnabon. They also have bacon and mochi (Japanese rice cake).

In addition to frozen flavors and toppings, the shop also offers some choices in cones and bowls. They have traditional cones, waffle cones, bowls, and Oreo cookie cones and bowls.

Cool Spoons is easy to navigate. Grab a bowl (or cone), add your favorite frozen flavors, then top it. The bowl is weighed to figure a price.

“We get kids coming in here and we call it a ‘Willy Wonka’ moment. They see all the possibilities,” Johnson said.

The shop has tables inside, a children's area and couple couch-type soft seating areas. They also offer outdoor tables. Johnson said the umbrellas for those tables will be added as the weather warms.

Cool Spoons is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 605 N. Giant City Road.