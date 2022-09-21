Eats of the Week | Looking for Mexican food to take home? Try La Jarochita Mexican Grill

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois has many Mexican restaurants, but what do you do when you just want to grab food to take home? Try La Jarochita Mexican Grill.

The grill is two food trucks. La Jarochita 1 is located at 2301 Reed Station Road, on the northwest corner of the intersection of Reed Station Road and Illinois 13 in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station.

La Jarochita 2 is at 600 East Main St., on the northeast corner of the intersection of Main and Wall streets. It is in the parking lot of Main Street Liquors and Tobacco.

The business is run by Fidele Domingas. His partner is Consuelo Aguilar. He said he started the business for his family.

“I needed something better for my children and their future,” Domingas said.

He has four children, a 10-year-old, 8-year-old twins and a one-year-old. He laughed, asking if four children are too many.

In 2020, he began cooking and delivering Mexican food from his home, using the family van for deliveries. He saved up money, and has now opened two food trucks. Eventually, he would like to have a full restaurant.

Domingas loves working in the food truck because he gets to meet people and serve them delicious food.

The food trucks are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They have a variety of Mexican food, which includes tacos, taco trio (a taco meal with rice and salad), quesadillas, taco salads, sopes, chimichanga, tostadas, huaraches and shrimp diablo. You can get rice, beans, french fries and guacamole on the side.

Domingas said his business has been a little slower than last year, especially inside Carbondale. They really do a good job with the food and the service.

Domingas will be part of the National Hispanic Month seminar “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at John A. Logan College Conference Center. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jose Najar, assistant professor of history and faculty coordinator of the Latina/o/x and Latin American Studies minor at SIUC. The topic will be Latina/o/x in the Courts: Fighting for Inclusivity.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. a variety presentation by students and supporters will include dance, storytelling poetry and arts and crafts. The title is Hispanic Progress is American Progress.

To order from La Jarochita 1, call 618-305-3611. To order from La Jarochita 2, call 618-519-0271. You can also walk up and order. Both locations have picnic tables for waiting or eating.