Eats of the Week | Mary Lou's will celebrate 60 years in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — For many Southern Illinoisans, Mary Lou’s Grill is more than a good place for breakfast or lunch. It is a place that is steeped in memories.

Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page, and you will see some memories preserved. Breakfast before graduation from law school. A photo of SIU alumni and Jacksonville Jaguars TE Damon Jones. Will Soto with his book for sale.

This week, the restaurant will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Today, Mary Lou’s Grill is located at 118 S. Illinois Ave., but it hasn’t always been at that location.

Mary Lou Trammel opened a small diner near the train tracks named Mary Lou’s Grill. Trammel opened the restaurant when her daughter Marsha was a year old.

In 1976, the restaurant moved to Illinois Avenue, just next door to their current location.

Trammel “ran the restaurant until her retirement in 1990. At that time, her daughter and son-in-law, Marilynn and Robert Martin, took over the business.

“We’ve owned it longer than she did,” Martin said of their 32 years of running the restaurant.

The business today is still run by Marilynn and Robert Martin. Both of their sons, Gary and Kyle, work in the restaurant.

On Friday, they will host a celebration of their 60 years.

Former employees have been invited back to help celebrate. Martin’s sisters, Cheryl Luttrell and Marsha Trammel will join them. Martin said they all worked at the restaurant.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers,” Martin said.

Mary Lou’s will have a limited menu for both breakfast and lunch on Friday. It will also be dine-in only. They will not take call in or carry out orders.

They will give away some prizes, along with souvenirs while they last. A new anniversary edition of their t-shirt will be available for purchase.

Martin said there might be some surprises, too.

Kent Zimmer and Shawna Matthew of River Radio will do a live remote broadcast beginning at 7 a.m.

The spot has been a favorite of SIU students looking for a home cooked meal. If they went to Mary Lou’s, they wouldn’t leave hungry.

Martin said the food on the menu today is pretty much what was on the menu from the beginning. They serve a basic breakfast menu with a specialty of biscuits and gravy. They also have a plate lunch special. (Tuesday’s special was meat loaf.) They also have hamburgers.

“It’s just pretty much home cooking,” Martin said.

She added that the restaurant is part of the Saluki Community.

“The alumni have been so good to us over the years,” Martin said.

During the pandemic, the restaurant had trouble. The members of the rugby team at SIU, or the rugby kids as Martin calls them, collected money to help. Martin said they raised around $1,000.

She added that they were lucky to have survived COVID. It was tough.

“I really feel like God has called us to be here. We know by the grace of God we’re prospering when a lot of other businesses aren’t. We are thankful for that,” Martin said.