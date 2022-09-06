Eats of the Week | The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl connects food from the farm to the plate

CARBONDALE — Every week we use this feature to discuss food from our region, but how much do you know about where your food comes from?

Being a rural area, Southern Illinois is covered with farms of all sizes. Some grow corn and wheat that is processed for manufacturing food for humans, and others grow corn and wheat for manufacturing food for animals. Some farms grow fruit and vegetables for stores. Others sell the fruits of their labor at local farmers markets.

The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery and Food Works invites the community to learn more about food during the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl on Saturday and Sunday.

Francis Murphy, general manager of the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, said the Farm Crawl will connect people to the farmers who provide produce, eggs, milk and meat. They can meet the farmers and see how they grow food.

“In modern agriculture, there isn’t a connection when a food is grown to how it appears on a plate,” Murphy said.

The Farm Crawl will help make that connection.

The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Farm Crawl is a self-guided tour. The first step is to purchase a pass for $20. Jennifer Paulson, executive director of Food Works, said 15 farms are participating. Those attending can visit as many participating farms as they wish at their own pace. Passes are good for both days.

“The Farm Crawl is a really great opportunity to see how food is produced and what goes into it,” Paulson said.

Farms will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Some farms may not be open both days. Directions and information will be given with each pass.

Participating farms include Echo Valley Farm, Jackson County Extension Demonstration Gardens, Angie’s Farm, La Colina Linda, Mulberry Hill Farm, Wichmann Vineyard, Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch, Bison Bluff Farms, Red Hen Garden, Union County Food Pantry Garden, Bloom Ridge Farm, Countrysprout Organics, Flyway Family Farm, Meadows Bluff Farm, and Back Achers Farm.

Paulson said those participating are welcome to stop by all 15 farms over the two days or to just visit a few of them. The car pass will include as many people as your car will hold.

One of the farms on the list, the Red Hen Farm in Carbondale, was started by Women for Change Carbondale to help people eat better, especially those experiencing food insecurity. They also want to help educate children about where their food comes from.

The garden coordinators are Deborah Woods and Kate Heist.

“We’re really excited for people to stop by to explore our garden,” Woods said.

On Monday, they harvested sweet potatoes and okra from the garden and put it in their produce stand. As people need the food, they will come and take the produce to use.

The group hosts several garden events throughout the growing season to encourage others to start their own garden, even if it only contains a few plants.

Paulson said volunteers are still needed for the event. Volunteer shifts will be three hours long. Volunteers will receive a free pass to visit farms when they are not working.

All proceeds will benefit Food Works.

Those interested in volunteering should complete the volunteer form online at neighborhood.coop/2022farmcrawl or contact Jennifer Paulson at 618-370-3287, jennifer@fwsoil.org.