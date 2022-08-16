Ending Gun Violence | Weekend activities planned to help stop gun violence in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Carbondale United and Indigo will host Enough: End Gun Violence Weekend, Friday through Monday in Carbondale.

Nancy Maxwell of Carbondale United said the group sponsored a Stop the Violence weekend last year, and gun violence has gotten worse since then. So, they wanted to repeat the event.

“We want to request to put the guns down and find a better way,” Maxwell said.

Indigo Event Space and Lounge has had several shootings outside of their location on Main Street, so they agreed to be a sponsor for the End Gun Violence Weekend.

Maxwell said it is the only black-owned club in Carbondale. She doesn’t want to see it close because of the violence.

“It’s a place to have a good time, not for shooting. We don’t want it to be known as the place where all the shootings happen,” Maxwell said.

On Friday evening, a rally is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. at Indigo Event Space and Lounge at 227 W. Main St.

Fun not Guns" event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Attucks Park, 800 N. Wall St. The event will have something for everyone, according to Maxwell. It includes entertainment, speakers, music, activities for children, prizes and free food.

“It’s just a fun family outing at the park,” Maxwell said.

She added that they also want to have tables with information about resources.

“A lack of resources is a factor in gun violence,” Maxwell said.

The NAACP will be on hand to register voters, and SIH will distribute Narcan, a drug used to stop an overdose.

A prayer vigil is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, in Indigo Event Space and Lounge.

The weekend will close with a candlelight vigil in memory of Keeshanna Jackson from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the pavilion on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Main Street.

Jackson was an SIU freshman who was shot and killed early in the morning on Aug. 22, 2021, at a house party. She moved to Carbondale from Chicago to attend SIU.

“We want her family to know we haven’t forgotten her,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell has a daughter. She said she would be so devastated if her daughter were shot.

Maxwell said there is some hope.

“We’re out there trying. A lot of organizations are coming together to work together to try to solve this issue,” Maxwell said.

Carbondale United has received a grant to work on ending gun violence. Maxwell said several activities are planned and will be announced soon.

One of the programs they are working on is to help youth, teens and young adults see their future and know it does not have to include a grave or a prison cell.

Other sponsors for the weekend include: A Gift of Love Charity, Inc., BTW, Men of Power, Women of Strength, Attucks Community Services Board, Justin Dentmon Athletic Center, Connect 360, Golden Path Coalition, SoILL Unity Coalition, Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois and NAACP.

“I hope everybody comes out and joins us,” Maxwell said.