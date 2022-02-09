Family in Carbondale needs help as they navigate son's daily seizures

CARBONDALE — Elon Marler is a three-year-old boy with a cute smile. The fact that he is still smiling is remarkable because Elon has Dravet Syndrome, which causes daily seizures.

Dravet syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), is a rare form of intractable epilepsy that begins in infancy and proceeds with accumulating morbidity that significantly impacts individuals throughout their lifetime, according to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation.

Isabella Marler said her son began having seizures at eight months old. He has had as many as 300 daily seizures. In early January, he was having 100 seizures each day.

“I had no idea a seizure disorder could get so bad. I had no clue,” Isabella Marler said.

In October 2020, Isabella and Jonathan Marler moved their family from Alabama to Southern Illinois to be closer to a healthcare center that could treat their son’s seizures. They did a lot of research and chose to transfer their son’s care to Dr. Kaulas at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

Carbondale is between their family in Alabama and the care Elon needs.

In September, Elon had his first brain surgery, a partial procedure that cut part of his corpus callosum between the hemispheres of his brain. The corpus callosum is a large bundle of myelinated nerve fibers that connect the two brain hemispheres, permitting communication between the right and left sides of the brain.

The surgery reduced the number of seizures Elon was having each day to about 100.

His parents and healthcare team made the decision to have another brain surgery on Jan. 11. In that procedure, the surgeon completely cut through the corpus callosum, dividing his brain.

“He physically healed OK. Unfortunately his seizures did return,” Isabella Marler said.

He is currently having between 30 and 50 seizures each day.

On Jan. 11, surgeons also implanted a vagus nerve stimulator. They believe stimulating that nerve will help control Elon’s seizures.

They are slowly increasing the level of stimulation, which requires frequent trips to St. Louis.

“We are hoping the vagus nerve stimulator will help. It was turned on last Tuesday, but it is going to take until April 26 to be fully on,” Isabella Marler said.

She said it is a slow process. The winter weather did not help. Two appointments were cancelled because of last week’s snow and ice.

Because of the pandemic, the family has been in a bind. The Marlers also have a one-year-old daughter. With current hospital visitation rules, they cannot take their daughter to Elon’s appointments or hospital visits.

The move toward the hospital also put their support systems far behind them.

As a result, Jonathan Marler had to quit his job to stay home with their daughter while Isabella takes Elon back and forth to St. Louis.

The pandemic is also a great risk for Elon. That means the family has isolated to keep him safe. They cannot make friends or send their daughter to daycare.

“We worry about him because his seizures are worse from being sick. COVID could be deadly,” Isabella Marler said.

Both parents are working delivery jobs, such as Instacart, that allows them to work around medical appointments. But their income is greatly diminished.

“We struggle keeping a job because we have no one to help,” Isabella Marler said.

Joathan Marler said he is frustrated. The family has lost “everything” multiple times while moving to find help for their son.

He explained that they cannot really afford to live in a large city, versus a small town, with a quality hospital for children. If they live 90 minutes to two hours away in a small town, their costs are cheaper. That is the reason they chose to live in Carbondale.

They also have medical costs in addition to the cost of traveling to the doctors and hospital.

Insurance provides one emergency seizure kit each month. They used everything last week.

“We can’t wait to get approval from the insurance company. We need the medication, so we pay for it,” Jonathan Marler said.

The family has created a Go Fund Me account to raise money to help pay medical costs and living expenses at gofundme.com/f/elons-second-brain-surgery.

