Food distribution planned for Wednesday in Carbondale
CARBONDALE — Centerstone — in cooperation with Laborers Local 773 — will distribute 600 food boxes beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the organization's parking lot at 2311 S. Illinois Ave.

The distribution will continue until all boxes have been given away.

There are no requirements to obtain a food box.

For more information, contact Sharon Simon, Centerstone's enrollment specialist, at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or Sharon.Simon@centerstone.org.

Centerstone is a national leader in behavioral health care.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

