Food distribution planned for Wednesday in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Centerstone — in cooperation with Laborers Local 773 — will distribute 600 food boxes beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the organization's parking lot at 2311 S. Illinois Ave.
The distribution will continue until all boxes have been given away.
There are no requirements to obtain a food box.
For more information, contact Sharon Simon, Centerstone's enrollment specialist, at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or Sharon.Simon@centerstone.org.
Centerstone is a national leader in behavioral health care.
— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
