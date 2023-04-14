CARBONDALE — Former and current staff of the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly known as the Women’s Center, is asking the community to join them at a Stop the Silence rally and march on Saturday to speak out against unethical labor practices and racism at the center.

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. at the Community Collaborative Space at the offices of Carbondale United, 309 Jackson St., to make signs. At 2 p.m., participants will march to the Town Square Pavilion where former and current employees will share their experiences working at the center. Then, the group will march south down Illinois Avenue (U.S. 51), also known as the Strip.

Established in 1972, the Women’s Center, a domestic violence shelter and Rape Crisis Services center, was founded on ideals of social justice and equality. Its first executive director was Freedom Rider Genevieve Houghton.

Recent incidents of unethical treatment of staff, labor practices, hostile working environments and racism have resulted in an 80% employment turnover rate in Rape Crisis Service workers in the past six months alone, according to event organizer Georgia De La Garza.

Alyssa Yates, a former legal advocate at the center, was fired after notifying her boss that she had found a new job.

Yates was called into a meeting on Nov. 1, 2022, with SEC Executive Director Jennifer Gulley and a person from human resources and reprimanded for a Facebook post. The post was about a restaurant. Yates’ tagged her supervisor who said they could do advocacy work in that area and have lunch at the restaurant.

According to Yates, when she defended herself Gulley fired her. Gulley then said Yates would not be fired if she could sit down and have a civilized conversation. So, she was rehired when they talked some more.

“Survivor Empowerment Center claims to empower survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, yet they are the ones who are abusing their employees and their survivors. How can you claim to empower survivors and employees, when you are the ones continuing the abuse?” Yates said.

In a public board meeting on April 10, current and former staff and community members turned out to share their concerns with the board of directors and administration. De La Garza said the group was mostly women of color.

"Ever since Jennifer Gulley became the director of the Survivors Empowerment Center the morale has gone down tremendously. Her attitude and abuse of power has caused multiple staff members to resign, while she wrongfully fired others. The community we service is suffering due to lack of staff in the center," former employee Patrice Manning said.

As the discussion became heated, participants say they were met with racist language used in an attempt to silence those concerns and shut down further dialogue.

"The work environment at The Survivor Empowerment Center is one of abuse, toxicity and exploitation. As a result, the employees, often survivors themselves, are forced to relive their trauma daily," former Legal Advocate Hannah Mitchell said.

Michael Valliant, a violence interrupter for Carbondale United, saw Gulley in the conference space of the Community Collaborative Space after an event in Murphysboro. He said they had a pleasant, short conversation. (Both organizations have offices in the building.)

A few days later, Nancy Maxwell, founder of Carbondale United and an employee of Survivors Empowerment Center, said Gulley had complained that Valliant blocked her from entering the building.

The incident has unnerved Valliant because of the historical references of white women voicing complaints about Black men. Although the incident traumatized Valliant, he said it is a crumb when compared to the treatment of employees at the center.

At this point, De La Garza said the employees believe the executive director needs to resign and they need to form a union.

For more information, visit the Stop the Silence event on Facebook.