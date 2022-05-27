Gen. John A. Logan played role in establishing Memorial Day

At 10 a.m. Monday, the City of Carbondale will host its annual Memorial Day Service at Woodlawn Cemetery to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our nation, as it has done for many years.

It is local legend that Gen. John A. Logan started Memorial Day. While that isn’t exactly true, Mike Jones of the Gen. John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro says Logan played an important role in establishing the national holiday.

Memorial Day, also called Decoration Day, began in the south, according to Jones.

Southern women were in the habit of decorating the graves of those lost in war with flowers and flags. After 700,000 men died in the Civil War, small celebrations were held throughout the south.

Jones said the first larger celebration was in April 1866 in Columbus, Georgia.

“The ladies set aside a day and invited other states in the South to join in, and most of them did,” Jones said.

In March of 1868, Mary Logan visited Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia.

“She was struck by the flags and wreaths from the previous year’s Memorial Day,” Jones said.

Mary Logan went home and told her husband that the Union needed to do the same thing to honor those lost in the war.

On May 5, 1868, Logan, as commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic issued General Order 11, which set aside May 30 as the day to decorate the graves of those who died in the Civil War. He then asked Congress to recognize the order. In effect, that created a national Memorial Day.

“Let us, then, at the time appointed, gather around their sacred remains and garland the passionless mounds above them with choicest flowers of springtime; let us raise above them the dear old flag they saved from dishonor; let us in this solemn presence renew our pledges to aid and assist those whom they have left among us as sacred charges upon the nation's gratitude—the soldier's and sailor's widow and orphan,” Logan’s General Order 11 reads.

General Order 11 is now remembered on plaques throughout the country, as it is at Jackson County Courthouse on a plaque dedicated in May 1930 by Logan’s daughter Dolly.

Carbondale’s services at 10 a.m. Monday in Woodlawn Cemetery will be led by Councilwomen Carolin Harvey. Guest speaker is Lt. Col. Tamiko Mueller of the U.S. Army Reserve. Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard will raise the flag. The 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry, Company C., will perform the rifle salute.

Chairs will be set up for the service.

Immediately following the service, a self-guided walking tour through historic Woodlawn Cemetery will mark brief biographies of some of the notable veterans near their headstones.

Memorial Day services will take place across the country on Monday. Some highlights of other services planned in Southern Illinois include the following:

SATURDAY

Mound City National Cemetery, 141 State Highway 37, will have services at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The speaker will be Thomas Hovatter.

There will be no parking in the cemetery until after the event is over. Visitors can park on the outer perimeter of the ceremony and walk into the cemetery’s main gate.

MONDAY

Herrin will have services at 9 a.m. at the Herrin Doughboy Memorial. The service will include patriotic music, brief remarks and a memorial ceremony.

A Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. at “Little Arlington” in the Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Marion services will be at 11 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Murphysboro American Legion will host services at 11 a.m. at the Gen. John A. Logan Museum. Mike Jones will speak.

West Frankfort services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Military Museum, located in the city’s downtown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.