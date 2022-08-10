Giant City State Park to host a photo exhibit during the month of August

MAKANDA — Christopher David Benda a local botanist, will host a photo exhibit at Giant City State Park Visitor Center. Each of his photos draws attention to rare plant species attached with a herbarium specimen.

Benda worked along many volunteers from the Master Naturalist program, to help bring this rare photo exhibit to life.

“Volunteers did a lot of the gluing work… taking the rare plant species and gluing them to herbarium sheets with newspaper, tagging them with a title. That was all them,” he said.

Having volunteers contribute to the exhibit as much as him, was more than enough inspiration, to Benda, to display these rare plant species.

“We collected specimen from the wild to be curated in the herbarium… it’s beautiful to show wild plants with the specimen,” Benda said.

When Benda is not studying plants, he commits to his other responsibilities as a photographer, teacher, naturalist, and author. For the past 11 years, Benda has taught the Flora of Southern Illinois at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, while also being a researcher there.

“I have a lot of field experience, two publications with the Illinois Native Plants society, and have authored tons of articles for lots of conservation groups,” Benda said. “Being a naturalist, you have to be an expert in wild organisms and know all the background information of natural organisms.”

Benda hopes the new photo exhibit promotes admiration to the native wild plant species in our own backyard.

“I wish it stimulates appreciation for the conservation of the native pants of the natural community in which their found,” he said.

Take some time to check out the photo exhibit and Giant City State Park. The park is home to over 800 diverse vascular plant species, within two square miles. According to Benda, there is a pretty rich conservation, with diverse habitat types. Even in 1874, two plant species were discovered at the park grounds that were new to science.

For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.