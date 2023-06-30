ELKVILLE — A new bakery is getting attention in Southern Illinois. Glen Rose Bakery, owned by Hannah Elias of Elkville, is showing up at the Carbondale Farmers Market and as a pop-up store.

Elias started the bakery during the pandemic. She started selling her goods at the Carbondale Farmers Market in April 2022.

“I offer specialty cookies, brownies and cinnamon rolls,” Elias said. Her cinnamon rolls, cookies and brownies are so big you might have to break them in half.

“I assume everybody wants a massive cinnamon roll as big as your head,” Elias said.

All her current items are prepared in her home kitchen, then individually wrapped.

Those offerings vary from week to week. Elias said she cooks what inspires her or uses what is in season in Southern Illinois.

“I just kind of roll that way,” Elias said.

The bakery is named using the middle names of her father and grandmother (her father’s mother). Their names are Charles Glen and Sheila Rose, so the bakery is Glen Rose Bakery.

Elias first learned to bake with her grandmother, then with her father. She wanted to honor them for creating the inspiration.

“Baking is a truly God-given talent,” she said.

While her family inspired the baking, Elias is a trained chef, having attended culinary school in the Napa Valley in California. One of the things she was trained to do is farm-to-table, using local goods to create a meal on the farm.

Using local products is important to Elias. Her father is an organic farmer in Wisconsin.

“If I won’t feed it to myself or my son, I won’t feed it to my customers. I have very high standards,” Elias said.

One important person in the bakery is her son, who turned five-years-old on June 9. He claims to be her taste tester. His favorite treat is one of her sprinkled sugar cookies. Elias said he only gets one each week.

She has three people who are honest with her about the taste of her products. They help her fine-tune her recipes.

Elias is purchasing commercial equipment and plans to open a store-front bakery. She is not taking loans, but purchasing everything up front. She believes she will be able to do the same with a building.

“Hopefully, I’ll be purchasing property soon. Carbondale is my goal, but I really don’t have a location. It’s wherever God leads me,” Elias said. “I know there’s a piece of property out there and it will be ready when I’m ready.”

She will add French pastries, such as croissants and other pastries, when she has a building.

For now, you’ll find Glen Rose Bakery at the Carbondale Farmers Market. She said to look for the sign with dates 1942 (Sheila Rose), 1964 (Charles Glen) and 1992 (Hannah) for generations of sweetness.

For more information about Glen Rose Bakery, visit www.glenrosebakery.com.