'Harm reduction' clinic offers overdose antidote, clean needles — and hope

If you walk into the faded blue Center for Empowerment and Justice building on any given Thursday night, you’ll be greeted with volunteers offering clean needles, naloxone, a life-saving overdose antidote, emergency contraception, tampons and more.

The Center for Empowerment and Justice on North Washington Street has made it their mission to put the principles of mutual aid into practice in service to the Carbondale community.

The harm reduction clinic is the latest step they have taken to do this.

Cassandra Coffey, a volunteer with the center, helps facilitate the clinic on Thursdays, which runs 6 to 8 p.m. She said she became involved with the clinic because she has had friends die from overdoses.

“My most recent friend (who) died of an opioid overdose received drugs that were tainted with fentanyl. And this was several years ago before Narcan was really a prevalent thing. And if we had had Narcan back then, she'd still be alive,” Coffey said.

Fentanyl, significantly more potent than heroin, is largely behind the increase is fatal overdoses across the U.S. in recent years.

Coffey said part of the goal is to destigmatize drug use.

“Because the stigma attached to drug use, especially with some of the harder drugs like meth and heroin and stuff like that puts people in a position where they're ashamed to admit that they're using drugs in a public setting, and they're less likely to reach out for help.” Coffey said. “So providing an environment where a person who is actively using drugs can come in and get things to prevent harm, and possibly even reach out the way that they could get off of those drugs in an environment where they're not being judged, and they're not being called out is invaluable to the community.”

Overall, the clinic hopes to reduce overdose deaths and HIV transmission rates in the area. They provide ways to access PrEP, a medication available to HIV-negative individuals to take daily to lower their risk of exposure. They also give out fentanyl testing strips, free condoms and safe sex kits to anyone who comes in.

Nathan Colombo, a member of the center’s emergency board, said the clinic hopes to partner in the future with anyone to expand services.

Colombo said one of the main goals of the clinic is to provide the community with Narcan training.

He said it is also to provide a safe zone to provide health equipment that is otherwise seen as “taboo.”

“We don't do a good job in our society of talking about anything that's provided there, whether it's tampons, condoms, needles, Narcan, or, you know, other medical supplies, that everything attached to those things, right, we do a we do a poor job of discussing in society,” Colombo said.

According to SIH, opioid/heroin overdoses are now the leading cause in death for those under 50.

For instance, the overdose death rate jumped 509% in Jackson County from 2010 to 2015, coupled with countless emergency department visits and hospital stays, SIH said in a unrelated news release.

As of March 2021, there had been 3,508 deaths due to overdose in Illinois within the past year, according to the CDC.

Even though the center typically operates between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Coffey said someone in need of supplies can stop by and get it any time during operating hours Monday-Friday.

