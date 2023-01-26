Jackson County Mass Transit District receives $3.2M in Rebuild Illinois grants

Jackson County Mass Transit District will receive $3,205,559 in grants from the Rebuild Illinois program announced by Gov. J.B Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) on Tuesday in Decatur. The grants are part of a total of $113.8 million awarded to 32 downstate transit providers.

Jackson County Mass Transit district will receive two grants. One is for the $1,662,559 for a Carbondale depot project. The other is $1,543,000 for a Murphysboro depot project.

According to Shawn Freeman, managing director of the transit district, both grants will be used for new buildings.

Right now, the transit district is housed out of an older building that is cramped.

“The Carbondale grant is for an administrative building. It includes a solar array, so we can reduce our carbon footprint,” Freeman said.

The second grant is for a Murphysboro depot project that will provide service to that area.

“Murphysboro is an important and great community. This insures they won’t be forgotten,” Freeman said.

The Murphysboro building will be a small depot that will house a couple of busses and have a second administrative office.

Freeman, who is nearing his second anniversary with the transit district, has experience grant writing. He said grant funding is available. You have to have a vision to get started.

“We are trying to find ways to reach rural communities with our limited resources,” Freeman said.

In addition to the two state grants, Jackson County Mass Transit District has received a federal grant for a maintenance facility. It will enable the district to hire a mechanic to work on busses and provide space to do that work.

They also have a technology grant for $466,000 to upgrade radios and tablets on the busses. Freeman said the result will be an upgrade in the passenger experience.

This round of Rebuild Illinois funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.

Two other local transit districts also received grants.

Rides Mass Transit District received $746,500 for fueling canopies and tanks.

Shawnee Mass Transit received $28,000 for bus tablets.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.