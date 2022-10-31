Juvenile arrested, suspect still sought in Carbondale shooting

Marion Police Department arrested a 15-year-old juvenile who was wanted on a warrant from Jackson County related to a shooting incident on Oct. 23 in the 200 block of West College St. in Carbondale.

Detectives obtained a juvenile arrest warrant for a 15-year-old male for the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon related to the shooting.

The juvenile was transported to the Carbondale Police Department where he was processed and then taken to the Jackson County Jail pending incarceration in a juvenile detention facility.

During the course of the investigation of the shooting, Carbondale Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Daurice T. Morse, 20, of Cairo. Officers learned he and the victim, identified as Jacob C. Gary, 19, of Marion, were involved in a dispute at the time of the incident.

Morse is still wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges carry a $2 million bond. Morse is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Morse is urged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern