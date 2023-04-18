CARBONDALE — It's time again to tidy up the city. The annual Spring Cleanup is just the thing to do and Earth Day is just the time to do it.

Every year, hundreds of volunteers come together to keep Carbondale beautiful, picking up litter throughout the city for a solid three hours. Historically, these efforts have been massive, collecting anywhere from 3,000 - 6,000 pounds of trash – and, no, there wasn't a mistakenly added zero in that figure.

The event started in the 1980’s when Keep America Beautiful asked for various similar groups to do their part to end the growing global trash issue.

The 2023 Earth Day Spring Cleanup party will begin this Saturday, April 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turley Park, 1010 N. Glenview Drive, just off W. Main in Carbondale.

Before you race out your doors to help your community beautify the city Saturday morning, there are some important things to keep in mind:

First, no sandals. You don't want your toes to be slipping into chewed chewing gum – or worse.

Next, hydrate. Bring a water bottle which may be refilled by a provided water cooler.

Also, pre-register if you are in a group. Pre-registration helps those who run the program, Keep Carbondale Beautiful, to better prepare.

On the day of the cleanup, the first thing you should do is check in at the registration tables. If you are in a group, don't have your whole group rush the registration table. Just send a few envoys to register your group. There will be a waver which will need filling out before the pickup party can begin.

Orientation will let you know everything you need to know about how to safely cleanup Carbondale. Discarded electronics, for instance, need to be brought directly back to Turley Park, and kept separate from other trash.

And for those who think orientation isn't for them, they will miss out on registration for prizes and will not be outfitted with the necessary trash-picker-up supplies, like grab-and-go snacks to keep you fueled along the way. Get to orientation early, because snacks are only available while supplies last.

Speaking of supplies, you will also be outfitted with orange garbage bags, gloves, trash grabbers, and safety vests – for that official look and feel.

Finally, assignments will be made for the locations in town that you will beautify. After donning the necessary PPE and official gear of the Spring Cleanup, you will go to your assigned spot and get to work picking up garbage.

A map will indicate where your filled orange bags of trash should be left, but, if for some reason you leave them elsewhere, you should notify the cleanup officials via text at 618-525-5525.

Most groups work until 11 a.m. but no later than noon. Afterward, go ahead and come back to Turley Park to return your trash grabber and pick up a free t-shirt. Be sure to get back before 11:30 a.m. with the ticket you were given at orientation, because that is how you could win a door prize.

For those SIU students who have chosen to pick up trash not only out of an abundance of love for their planet and city but also because of state-mandated volunteerism, your time can be recognized by the school through filling out the Service Hours Verification Sheet form from SIU.

Spring Cleanup in Carbondale on Earth Day is a big deal. Don't sleep in or you'll miss the party.