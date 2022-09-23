 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kevin and Oscar from 'The Office' visit Southern Illinois

  • 0
Kevin and Oscar from 'The Office' visit Southern Illinois

Brian Baumgartner (left) and Oscar Nunez (center), best known as Kevin and Oscar of televisions “The Office,” answer questions from the audience during a discussion moderated by Alee Quick (right) at the SIU Student Center Ballroom on Thursday evening in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

Brian Baumgartner (left) and Oscar Nunez (center), best known as Kevin and Oscar of televisions “The Office,” answer questions from the audience during a discussion moderated by Alee Quick (right) at the SIU Student Center Ballroom on Thursday evening in Carbondale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iceland arrests four over 'terrorist attack' plot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News