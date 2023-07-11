Local percussionist Kevin Lucas will perform concerts to raise funds for two homeless shelters this July.

The first concert is a fundraiser for the Good Samaritan House of Carbondale and it will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Alto Vineyard in Alto Pass. This is the sixth year Lucas has raised funds for Good Samaritan House.

The second concert is a fundraiser for the Warming Center of Carbondale. It will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda. This is the second year Lucas has performed to raise funds for Carbondale Warming Center.

There is no cover charge for the concerts and donations to the shelters are optional.

Lucas was born in a southwest suburb of Chicago. He started playing marimba and vibes as a high school student. After high school, he attended Illinois State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in percussion performance, and then was awarded a second bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Kevin then earned a master’s degree in percussion performance from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Kevin has won many awards as both a performer and producer.

As a live performer, Kevin has performed nationally and internationally, and also continues to perform locally in the Southern Illinois music scene. His live performances are highly intense, energetic, passionate, emotionally evocative and often introduce many first time listeners to the distinctive sounds of the marimba, a unique and often rare instrument today that is not typically associated with contemporary and New Age musical genres.

“I believe musicians should use their talent not only to make art, but to help their communities,” Lucas said. “It's difficult to change the world, but we can make a big difference locally."

Lucas said the local shelters are in dire need this year coming out of the pandemic. Oftentimes there is not enough room for all of the homeless people and not enough supplies. He wants to do what he can to help the shelters get what they need to serve the homeless.

Good Samaritan House is part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a tax-exempt organization established in 1985 by Carbondale Interfaith Council to provide shelter, food, counseling and advocacy for homeless, near homeless and transient individuals and families. They offer an emergency shelter, case management, referral services, a transitional house living program, a food pantry, a soup kitchen and an emergency assistance program with a goal to help the homeless help themselves.

Seeing a gap in the services available for basic needs for the homeless in Southern Illinois, especially during the colder winter months, a committee came together to fill the need. In the winter of 2018, the Warming Center provided hundreds of night stays for those who had nowhere else to go. The Warming Center has grown from serving an average of nine people a night to no less than 24 men, woman and sometimes entire families.

“What I’ve noticed since the pandemic is the homeless population has changed and not in a good way,” Lucas said. “I’m seeing people 20-to-21 yearsold on the streets.”

He added that there seems to be more homeless people in general, and many of them are younger.

Lucas really likes how Good Samaritan House tries to help people get back on their feet.

“When you just feed a person and send them on their way, you aren’t really fixing anything. A better solution is to get the person back on their feet and support themselves,” Lucas said. “The homeless often feel like an outcast. A lot just need a chance or a fresh start.”

He said representatives from the shelters will be at the concerts. They will accept donations, but donating is optional. He hopes people will come to the wineries to drink wine, listen to good music and learn about local shelters.

Lucas has been recording music with Top 10 Billboard Folk Artist Grant Maloy Smith. They remade “Cahokia Winds” in 2021. It is a song Lucas wrote many years ago. The remake was nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award for "Best Music Video" in 2022.

The pair is working on a remake of “Scarborough Fair.” Lucas said the vocals are done, but Smith is working on the video editing. The video was filmed on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in May.

"I think people are going to love our 'Scarborough Fair.' It's very different than all other versions and is a combination of Grant's passionate vocals and folk style, as well as haunting percussion and marimba."

Lucas will also perform two concerts in August at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

For more information, contact Kevin Lucas at 618-529-2184 or emarimbamstr@aol.com.