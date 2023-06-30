DE SOTO — On June 21, Chef Lasse Sorenson posted the sad news on the Tom’s Place Facebook page. His historic fine dining restaurant would close on July 2. July 1 would be their last day.

“Well folks it has been an interesting journey for Mary Jane and I to own Tom's Place for 25 years. We met a lot of interesting people and made a lot of friends but unfortunately all good things come to an end. The struggles of owning a restaurant has been overwhelming in the last three years and we just don't have the energy or the health to continue so we have decided to close the restaurant on July second” said the Facebook post.

“This is my life’s work,” Sorenson said while sitting at the bar at Tom’s Place on Thursday morning. “After COVID, we never got back to be as successful as I wanted to be.”

Several things have made the restaurant business difficult, especially for a fine dining establishment.

“SIU had 27,000 students when I came here,” Sorenson said.

The university did about $100,000 of business at the restaurant a year. That disappeared with shrinking enrollment.

They had two or three dinners a week for pharmaceutical groups. They would bring in healthcare workers and buy dinner and drinks and gift certificates. Laws changed and that is no longer allowed.

The restaurant also had an older customer base. Those people came to Tom’s every weekend on Friday or Saturday nights and brought their families. Over the years, they have moved on or have passed away.

Sorenson started trying to offer some more affordable options at the restaurant, like pasta night. Tom’s served two kinds of pasta one night a week. The cost of an entrée was $9 before COVID. During their last pasta night in June, the price was $18.

“There were people not interested in $100 dinners,” Sorenson said.

He said the difference in meals at Tom’s Place is they are prepared with high quality and fresh ingredients by a chef. Diners at a chain restaurant are not getting that same quality of ingredients.

Also, Mary Jane has had some health issues. Lasse Sorenson said she was a server, hostess and bar tender, so he had to replace her with three employees.

“I’m just grateful for my time here,” Sorenson said.

Tom’s Place gets its name from the first owner of the restaurant, Tom Endsley. Endsley opened the restaurant in 1921 as a speak-easy. If you believe the stories told about the place, it was a gangster hideout and has a history of bootlegging and gambling.

Endsley owned Tom’s Place for 27 years. Sorenson wanted to last longer than he did.

“I am the eighth owner and I had it the second-longest,” Sorenson said.

For those who want one last meal at Tom's, you are too late. The restaurant is sold out through Saturday. You cannot get a seat in the restaurant or bar.

“Food is Love,” a St. Louis-based food show on PBS starring Sorenson, started three years ago. Sorenson said he has given it about 25% of his attention and has gotten three Emmy nominations.

A friend asked him to consider how successful the show could be if he gave it more of his attention. He told Sorenson the show is a once in a lifetime opportunity and Sorenson is not giving it his all.

“I would like to do a ‘Food is Love’ in Southern Illinois. Public television is funded by businesses and its viewers,” Sorenson said, adding that he hasn’t had much response from Southern Illinois for funding.

What frustrates Sorenson is that customers will wait for a table at a restaurant in St. Louis for 30 minutes on a Monday. But most Southern Illinois restaurants cannot even open on Mondays. It’s the challenge of operating in a rural area.

Sorenson regrets what closing does to his employees, especially those who have worked with him a long time.

“Over the years, we’ve had some great employees and we still have great employees. Some have worked here for years and years,” Sorenson said.

A few employees left after Sorenson announced the restaurant would close. He had several former employees offer to come in to work this last week. One is Tom Brummer, assistant director of facilities and operations at Touch of Nature Center, who is working the last four days of the restaurant. Another is Jason Buna.

Sorenson said he owes a lot to his sous chef Blake Squibb. Squibb is on maternity leave, and that made Sorenson realize how much he depends on him.

“I think I am ready emotionally. I used to love to come to work. Now, not so much,” Sorenson said.

The Sorensons are leaving Tom’s at a good point. They hope someone will decide to take over the restaurant. Lasse Sorenson said it would be good for someone wanting to try their hand at a farm to table restaurant.

For now, they have not made the decision to sell the restaurant or the home and the 10 acres that go with them.