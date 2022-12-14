Liquor Control Commission renews Carbondale liquor licenses

CARBONDALE — On Tuesday night, the Liquor Control Commission met before the City Council to discuss liquor licenses in Carbondale.

The Liquor Control Commission renewed licenses for current liquor license holders for 2023, requiring they submit all outstanding items. They had 59 establishments apply for license renewal. Of them, 32 had outstanding items.

The commission discussed four businesses that either had changes or did not meet the percentages for their specific type of license.

Manny's, located in a hotel, has an On-Premises Secondary license. Manny’s did not meet the minimum percentages for 2022. They had 26.84% of their funds from alcohol, 53.3% from gaming and 19.23% from food.

The city used to issue a type H liquor license for hotel bars, and they may need to revive that for Manny’s.

Indigo Event Space and Lounge has an On-Premises Secondary – Restaurant license. In 2022 revenues were 29.64% alcohol, 39.41% food/non-alcoholic beverages, and 30.95% other.

The commission discussed what that “other” might be. They also need to clarify that the business is serving food.

Tres Hombres has an On-Premises Secondary – Restaurant license. Their revenue in 2022 was 40.42% alcohol, 12.72% gaming, 46.87% food/non-alcoholic beverages, and 0% other. There is no minimum entry age requirement for an On-Premises Secondary - The City Attorney has advised that Video Gaming cannot be included in the calculations as revenues. Without gaming revenue, Tres is in compliance.

Chalky's has an On-Premises Secondary – Restaurant license with a rider to admit 16-year-olds and was operating as a billiards hall. The licensee removed pool tables and sent two separate notices about changes in classification and operation. Revenue in 2022 was 39.77% alcohol, 39.46% food/non-alcoholic beverages, and 20.78% other.

The commission first voted to give the four businesses temporary licenses until Jan. 31. Jeff Doherty, Tom Grant and Carolin Harvey voted no, with Adam Loos, Lee Fronabarger and Ginger Rye-Sanders voting yes. Because of the tie, the motion failed.

A new motion was to grant the temporary licenses and remove the rider for admitting 16-year-olds to Chalky’s. That motion passed with everyone voting in favor.

They also considered granting an On-Premises Primary liquor license with a Live Entertainment license rider for Levels at 760 E. Grand Ave.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder questioned whether the applicant, Josh Edwards, worked for Greg Knoob.

Edwards said he worked for him in Columbus, Ohio, but Knoob would not be part of the business at Levels. He said he could provide proof in bank statements and utility bills that he was the owner of the business.

The commission moved to defer the license until the city attorney had confirmed the ownership and was satisfied.

The Liquor Control Commission approved a change in officers for two operators of establishments with liquor licenses.

Steve Payne, president of Quatro Foods, contacted the city clerk's office about a total change in officers of the corporation. Steve and Janice Payne will no longer serve as president, secretary and treasurer. Upon approval by the Liquor Control Commission and closing of the sale of the business, Blake Morrison will be president, Steven Cinnamon will be vice president, Serina Cinnamon will be secretary, and Peter Iulo will be treasurer.

Scott Uffelman, president of Uffelman Corporation, which owns both Reel Lucky and Key West establishments, contacted the city clerk to say Uffelman Corporation is adding Dan Reardon as an officer of the corporation. Scott Uffelman will continue to serve as president and Dan Reardon will serve as vice president. The change will apply to both Reel Lucky at 1224-A W. Main St. and Key West (1108 W. Main St.