Local residents protest the abortion services at the Choices Center in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Outside of the Choices Center for Reproductive Health, a group of protesters marches and prays for life every day.

Curt and Connie Caldwell were two of the protesters on Wednesday.

Connie Caldwell adopted a child whose 16-year-old mom went to get an abortion. She prayed and left the clinic without aborting her baby. Connie Caldwell adopted that baby when he was two weeks old. He is now 35.

Connie Caldwell said they called babies who survived the abortion process “holocaust” babies.

Curt Caldwell has been standing for life since abortion was made legal in 1973.

“In the early 1980s, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale was performing about 300 abortions a year,” Curt Caldwell said.

He and his best friend, Wayne Helmer, were members of the Christian Action Council. They began fighting abortion with prayer, saying they put a spiritual siege on the hospital.

During that time. a couple of doctors began leading a Bible study that was well-received. Eventually, 25 to 30 nurses refused to assist with abortions. The hospital ended its abortion services.

Scott Davis of Carbondale was also protesting on Wednesday.

“I am standing up for life and truth and offering support to women,” Davis said.

He added that Carbondale has a pregnancy resource center and he wants women to know that.

Davis carried a sign that read, “Pro-Women, Pro-Child, Pro-Life.”

Davis says he represented an organization called Southern Illinois Pro-Life Alliance. They had 18 protesters on Oct. 19 and 25 on Oct. 20. Imannuel Lutheran Church and the Newman Center at SIU signed up to protest.

Davis said protesters will be in front of the center for some time. They are making plans to have materials to distribute to women going into the clinic. They also plan to have trained volunteer counselors.

Jennifer Pepper, CEO and president of Choices, said most of the protesters have been peaceful as they walk along the sidewalk.

“We certainly respect people’s right to protest. It’s part of what makes America great. When it moves beyond peaceful protest into harassment, obviously that is really unfortunate because staff don’t deserve to be harassed coming to work and patients certainly don’t deserve to be harassed,” Pepper said.