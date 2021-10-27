Makanda golf event will benefit organizations serving people with special needs

MAKANDA — Andrew “Thor” Herbert, a long drive golf professional, is hosting a golf event in his hometown of Makanda. Thor’s Challenge Charity Golf Classic will be Saturday at Keller’s Crossing at Stone Creek.

Herbert has worked as a long drive golf professional for four or five years. That means he hits a golf ball as far as he can. He also has done other charity events for about three years.

“I wanted to bring a charity golf event to my hometown,” Herbert said.

Herbert’s nephew is on the autism spectrum, so the event will help organizations that work with people with special needs. The proceeds will benefit the Autism Spectrum of Southern Illinois, Hadley’s Haven (an all-accessible playground to be built in Anna), Camp Little Giant at Touch of Nature Center and programs in schools.

“We want to be advocates for people with special needs,” Herbert said.

The four-person golf scramble will begin with a shot gun start at 11 a.m. Prizes will go to first through third place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin, a putting contest and more, including a chance to win trips to Pebble Beach and Cabo Mexico. A hole-in-one on hole 7 will win $10,000.

Entry is $360 per team and includes golf, food and beverages, entry into prizes, an after party and player gifts. Other tickets will be sold for add-ons of 50/50 raffle, mulligans, hole-in-one giveaway, move tees up, use Thor’s drive and entry into Skins.

A super ticket is available for $260 and includes entry for four team members into add-ons. This price is half off if those are all purchased individually on Saturday.

Tickets are available for individual golfers for $90, individual super tickets for $65 and party only tickets for $30.

“We’re hoping for great weather,” Herbert said.

He added that this is the first golf event, but he plans to do this event annually.

To register or get a party ticket, visit https://www.winningticket.com/thors-challenge.

More information is available on thorlongdrive.com.

