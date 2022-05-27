 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man struck by train in Carbondale has died

CARBONDALE — A young man hit by a train Tuesday morning has died.

Michael L. Sykes-Branch, 22, was struck by a Canadian National freight train just before 11:29 a.m. between the 400 block of North Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue.

Police responded to the accident and rendered aid until Jackson County Ambulance Services arrived at the scene.

Sykes-Branch was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment and died Thursday.

At this point in the investigation, Carbondale Police say there is no evidence to support that any foul play is involved. The death investigation is ongoing.

— The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

