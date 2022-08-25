Minority students discuss why they chose Southern Illinois University

CARBONDALE — No regret comes from attending a predominantly white institution, as many students of minority reap the benefits of attending a university like Southern Illinois.

College can be a safe space for many, a getaway, or a chance to protect your future.

Destiny Merriweather did just that. She planned to go to college for a while but never really had the resources to attend. That was until she heard of the Grow Your Own program (GYO), from fellow colleagues.

“GYO allows aspiring teachers to get a degree for free, because of the teacher shortage going on around the nation right now,” she said.

Merriweather is a teachers assistant at Meridian High School, while also enrolled in SIU full-time majoring in special education. She said although it can be a lot to handle, it’ll be worth it when she graduates with her bachelors degree debt-free.

Before coming to SIU, her academic life was not well-maintained when trying to balance her professional career. Since being here, her grades skyrocketed. With the help of her professors and this new program she was able to make the deans’ list for the first time this past semester.

“I love SIU, it was the best decision I could’ve made when choosing a college,” she said. “I have gained a lifetimes worth of knowledge, friends, resources, and education for a better life.”

SIU has a lot of opportunity for career advancements. An abundance of scholarships, resources, and hands on professors are notable features of the university.

Merriweather said the admiration for her professors are indescribable, helping her succeed in this new program she has only been in for a year.

“I would recommend SIU for younger generations. My professors are always reliable and there when I need them. They never turn me down. They have given me many outlets to develop my career further,” she said.

After graduation Merriweather plans on pursuing her masters in Higher Education and later on even her doctorates at SIU. She hopes to be a a higher education professor.

A lot of people at SIU are from the surrounding cities. Like recent 2019 alum Eyaan Mahone, a native of St. Louis, MO. One of the reasons he came to SIU was because it was out the state, but close enough to get home if he needed to.

“I applied to a lot of schools and SIU gave me the most amount in grants. I couldn’t turn that down,” he said.

Mahone has his bachelors in radio, television, and digital media with a specialization in T.V. production. During his time at SIU, he participated in a lot of registered student organizations (RSO's) that helped make him feel comfortable and a part of the community.

“I got out my comfort zone while at SIU,” Mahone said. “I know I can be real reserved, but I started to be more outspoken to be heard when I started joining RSO’s.”

RSO's help you find your inner community. There are over 100 at SIU where everyone can find something that interests them. This is how many students connect with people with similar interests.

He said it is important to note the professors always try to see their students win. They take time to build that rapport with their students and help them with the transition into college. They make sure students have all they need, and receive the right resources to get the best work done.

The student to faculty ratio is not big at SIU, meaning the amount of students do not heavily outnumber that of professors.

“A couple of professors helped me a lot. Dennis Galloway connected me with a lot of communities at SIU and organizers to help me with my events,” Mahone said. “Dr. Smoot helped me to develop research techniques and how to be credible in the world of media.”

Mahone encourages more perspective students to jump the gate and become a Saluki. The SIU community has a lot to offer, and accepts everyone from everywhere. He said some of his favorites events at SIU were the multicultural fairs, that included everyone from a diverse pool of backgrounds.

Dwayne Freeman, a junior majoring in Theatre and Dance at SIU, came to SIU from the Englewood neighborhood on the south side of Chicago

He said he came to SIU to escape reality and to become the product of a new environment.

“I chose SIU to get away from home but didn't want to be so far from home. It gave me an escape route from what I am used to back at home,” he said.

Freeman said he needed the escape. He needed to get away from home, and despite his background or where he is from, SIU still treats him as part of their community.

“It made me feel welcomed when I first came by with their being a lot of Black resources and organizations,” Freeman said.

He hopes younger Black generations make their way to SIU to escape their hometowns and indulge in different paths to benefit their future.

“SIU benefited me extremely. They offered me a lot of money and a lot of resources too. Like the First Saluki Center. These have helped me make it very far in my career at SIU.”

The First Saluki Center is a resource center for first-generation students to help guide them through this independent college experience.

Freeman says he plans to get his masters degree and eventually open his own arts studio with the knowledge he received from the university.