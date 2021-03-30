Murphysboro man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

A Murphysboro man has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting in Carbondale.

According to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of East Main Street at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by ambulance for treatment. All of the involved parties are acquaintances involved in a personal dispute.

Detectives arrested Darius Estes, 33 of Murphysboro, and charged him with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Armed Habitual Criminal.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Carbondale police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

— The Southern

