NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet is sold out for Sunday

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale branch of the NAACP will host its 45th Freedom Fund Banquet on Sunday in Carbondale Civic Center.

This year’s theme is: Lift Every Voice, which is a thoughtful way to advocate and fight to make democracy work for everyone, said Anna Jackson, chairwoman of the event.

Jackson said the banquet sold out quickly. It is the first public gathering of the Carbondale Branch of the NAACP in about two and a half years.

“I think people just wanted to get dressed up, have a nice dinner and listen to a good speaker,” Jackson said.

The keynote speaker will Ron Bullock of DeSoto, Texas. Bullock is president and CEO of Fresh Perspectives. He works with people of all ages on conflict resolution.

Bullock graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Southern University in New Orleans. He also holds a master of business administration from Southern Methodist University and a master of arts in conflict resolution and reconciliation from Abilene Christian University.

He is the director of a mentoring program for young African-American men ages 16 to 25 that was started with Barack Obama. The organization teaches the young men positive ways to handle conflict.

His speech on Sunday will be on conflict resolution and reconciliation.

Bullock will also speak to a couple classes at Carbondale Community High School on Monday.

During the event, Marilyn Tipton will be honored.

“Marilyn Tipton works hard in our community, especially trying to get people to vote,” Jackson said.

She said Tipton does a lot in the community for youth and adults.

American Sculptor Augusta Savage also will be honored at the banquet. She was the only African-American artist commissioned to create a piece for the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. She created a harp sculpture called “Lift Every Voice.”

Jackson said the sculpture was made of clay and had to be destroyed after the World’s Fair. It was later cast in bronze. Less than a dozen of those bronze sculptures still remain, and they have become highly collectible.

Jackson said the city of Carbondale and the event sponsors have been very supportive of the banquet.

The banquet will include a silent auction.

The Carbondale Branch of the NAACP was chartered by the national office in the 1950s. For more information about the group, visit the Carbondale Illinois NAACP Facebook page.