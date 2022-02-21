Neighborhood Co-op to celebrate National Supermarket Employees Day

CARBONDALE — Neighborhood Co-op Grocery will join grocery stores and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the second annual National Supermarket Employee Day.

The day was started in 2021 by FMI — The Food Industry Association to recognize employees for the work they do, especially during times of crisis.

Francis Murphy, general manager of Neighborhood Co-op, said their workers have shown up during the pandemic and helped keep the store open for customers.

“Our staff has seen a lot and dealt with a lot. It put more stress on them,” Murphy said. “Think about different opinions on masks. It all comes out in a grocery.”

Besides dealing with opinions and customers who were anxious and worried about the coronavirus, Neighborhood Co-op employees, like their counterparts across the country, have dealt with job changes from departments closing and changes in the way food is made available to customers.

And they still showed up, according to Murphy and Amy Dion, brand development manager at the Co-op.

During their celebration on Tuesday, employees will get bonuses totaling $80,000. They also will get a Co-op gift card and have lunch catered by Quatro’s. During the day, they will draw for raffle prizes for employees.

Customers can participated in celebrating grocery workers by leaving their gratitude for employees on a comment board, which Murphy said will be available all week. They can also post their gratitude on the store’s Facebook page or email comments to info@neighborhood.coop.

Neighborhood Co-op has enforced wearing masks inside the store throughout the pandemic, according to Murphy. Their only break was in July and August 2021 when there was no mask mandate. He believes that has kept everyone shopping and working at the store safer.

The hardest day for Neighborhood Co-op was March 20, 2020. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would shut down March 21, 2020. The store had 100 customers in the store. Murphy said the deli had been closed previously for safety, but Jackson County Health Department showed up to decide what other changes the Co-op would need to make to stay open. They said the self-service bins needed to close as customers were trying to buy those things.

Neighborhood Co-op employees did a great job.

“During the early days of the pandemic, we had no idea what would happen. It was a fearsome thing to be one of the few industries who had to stay open,” Murphy said, adding that grocery workers had to come in and potentially expose themselves and their families without knowing what the results would be. “They worked through all that and still do.”

Today, Neighborhood Co-op is in better shape financially than it was before the pandemic. Growth had been flat for years. They saw 9% growth in 2020 and about 3% growth in 2021.

Murphy said before the pandemic, Americans spent about 50% of their food budget at a grocery store and 50% at restaurants. During the pandemic, those numbers changed as people were wary about eating out. Approximately two-thirds of the food budget is now spent at grocery stores, leaving one-third going to restaurants.

In addition, they were able to benefit from a PPE loan, aided by First Southern Bank. The loan was forgiven in 2021.

“Our staff came in and provided food for the community,” Dion said.

According to FMI, approximately 4.8 million people work in American groceries. In 2018, grocery stores had $701.188 billion in sales.

Neighborhood Co-op Grocery is at 1815 W. Main St. in Murdale Shopping Center. For more information, visit neighborhood.coop.

