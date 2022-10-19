New visitor center groudbreaking planned for the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home

CARBONDALE — The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit organization will host an event to break ground on a visitor’s center across the street from the Fuller Dome Home at 811 W. Cherry St. in Carbondale.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with speakers followed by a ceremonial ground breaking. Judy Ashby said speakers will include Carbondale Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey, John Davy, president of the Fuller Dome NFP board, and Kyle Miller, president of the Arbor District in Carbondale.

The dome is the home occupied by R. Buckminster Fuller and his wife, Ann.

In 2004, the Carbondale City Council granted the dome home museum status, making it the first home to become a museum in the city. The move was a stepping stone to allow the RBF Dome NPF to apply for national historic landmark status.

Later in the year, the dome home was designated "most endangered" historical structure in the state of Illinois by the Landmarks Preservation Council of Illinois. In 2005, it was added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

Since those early years, the home has been restored to its look at the time the Fullers lived in the dome. The RBF Dome NPF has restored the structure and interior of the home and brought in many of the home’s original furnishings.

Thad Heckman is the architect for the visitor center, and he said it is not designed yet. The original home on the site was torn down this month.

Heckman said the visitor center will include a community area that can be used by the Arbor District and other groups, archival storage, space for docent, as well as a library, gift shop, kitchenette and rest rooms.

“Much of our archival records are of our colleague Bill Perk,” Heckman said. “Perk was a friend of Buckminster Fuller.”

They also have archives donated by the Fuller family. Those include Fuller’s papers, art and books.

“Where do you hang a picture in a building with no vertical walls?” Heckman asked, adding that the visitor center will also house some of that art.

Heckman said the cost of the new building has not been determined because the design has not been made. The RBF Dome NFP received $155,000 in ARPA funds from the City of Carbondale. $130,000 have been designated for the new visitor center.

Heckman added that with the cost of building materials, it will take at least twice that amount to build the visitor center. They will have to raise funds for building. The final amount will not be known until the design is finished and approved by the board.

Ashby said the groundbreaking will be a photo op with shovels, but they will need to search for funding.

“I think it's not unrealistic, but the goal is to have it something there operational by the Eclipse in April 2024,” Ashby said, adding that hopefully a lot of international people will be in town for that like they were for the last eclipse.

The group hopes that when the visitor center is complete, it will be used for classes to learn about R. Buckminster Fuller and his philosophies. SIU has a semester class about Fuller now and can develop other classes.

“Then the idea is to keep developing more classes and do seminars, meetings and sessions. We will have a good part of his library and they're available for people to look,” Ashby said. “He was, I think in truth, one of the very first environmentalists.”

Heckman said the dome is in pretty good shape.

“The inside is gorgeous. It’s almost exactly like it was when Bucky and Ann lived there,” Heckman said.

For more information about Fuller and the dome, visit fullerdomehome.com.