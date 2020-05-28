Oakland Avenue construction expands next week in Carbondale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Carbondale announced Thursday that construction on Oakland Avenue will expand from Freeman Street to Hill Avenue beginning Monday, June 1.

A news release from the city said this is an effort to complete the Oakland Avenue reconstruction project substantially earlier than anticipated. As a result, access to Oakland Avenue from streets south of Freeman Street to Chautauqua will be unavailable.

The release states that access to Oakland Avenue from College Street, Schwartz Street and Cherry Street is anticipated to be open at the end of this week, but construction will continue from Walnut Street to Freeman Street to complete sidewalks and other construction items.

It is strongly suggested to avoid travel in the Oakland Avenue area unless necessary.

— The Southern

