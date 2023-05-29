Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARBONDALE — A bugle call and drum sounded the march for a Civil War era company of soldiers to assemble, and transported onlookers back in time to the spring of 1866 in Woodlawn Cemetery, one of the first places to observe Memorial Day.

The morning was full of events to signal the time-honored tradition of commemorating soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines. Carbondale Police Honor Guard raised and saluted the flag as an instrumental recording of the national anthem played over speakers.

After a moving benediction about sacrifice and service to peace by local pastor Brian Coffey of Epiphany Lutheran Church, an Illinois Army National Guard veteran himself, Faith Loyd, recipient of the National ROTC Army Scholarship, dutifully read out the General Order No. 11, the words of General John A. Logan:

"Let no vandalism of avarice or neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations, that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of a free and undivided Republic."

After the Civil War, Logan would go on to become commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. He recalled the memorial ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, and so signed General Order No. 11, setting May 30, 1868, as Memorial Day.

Logan hoped that the Memorial Day ceremony would continue yearly, and in 1888, he would get his wish. Memorial Day became a holiday in many northern states, and would eventually become a national federal holiday. Because of the events at Woodlawn Cemetery, the site was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, and since 1994 has been honored by the City of Carbondale as a historical landmark.

Recently elected Mayor of Carbondale Carolin Harvey welcomed the community to the events, and introduced the Memorial Day speaker, Lt. Col. Jessica H. Dwyer, Commander of the Air Force ROTC Detachment 205.

In her address, Dwyer spoke of Memorial Days throughout the world in different countries, as well as her own personal experiences celebrating Memorial Day and other military ceremonies. For Dwyer, Memorial Day is a time not only to honor those who have died in war but also to honor those who have died in peace.

One ceremony in particular which stood out to Dwyer was when she presided over the funeral of an active duty military member who had committed suicide, leaving a pregnant widow in the tragic wake of his passing. The 20-year-old Airman First Class was buried by fellow service members his own age, which Dwyer said had made the ceremony more difficult and somber.

"I was glad I was on the firing party that day, because I don't know how I would have handled passing on the flag to a pregnant widow," Dwyer recounts. "It's not just in movies, folks, it's in reality."

The high point of the ceremony was the salute to the deceased, during which the firing party from the 31st Illinois Volunteer Infantry shot off several loud volleys which echoed through the cemetery.

Crowds gathered together in chairs in the sun or stood in the shade of trees and looked out over the cemetery's tombstones, as a recording of a ceremonial bugle played Taps, a traditional tune played during funerals and memorial services dating back before the Civil War.

The public was encouraged to walk the grounds and read the biography placards where wreaths of flowers and flags had been placed at the headstones of notable veterans. As the people who came out to commemorate the dead began to leave, light and shadow still ebbed and flowed with a summer breeze over the lawn of tombstones.