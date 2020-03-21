CARBONDALE — With Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order barring on-premise consumption of alcohol, local bars have been attempting to plan on how to stay afloat and move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sally Carter, the owner of Hangar 9, said the statewide closures are “unprecedented” and her business has taken a major hit since the mandate on bar closures was put into effect.

“I’m taking it one day at a time,” Carter said. “We’re closed and I have ongoing bills that have to be paid, yet no revenue coming in — I’m flat broke. I never imagined this, never in my wildest dreams imagined this.”

Carter, who took over Hangar 9 in 1980, said she’s worried about her staff most during the closures.

“I worry about them because they’re young and probably don’t have a lot of savings,” Carter said. “Their landlords are going to require rent and they have to feed themselves.”

Bryan Woodruff, co-owner of TRAXX, shared similar sentiments to Carter. He said one of the hardest things was “not being able to pay all of your employees while they’re off when it’s such a questionable time.”

“We have done everything we can,” Woodruff said. “We’re just kind of floating by until we get more news.”

Carter and Woodruff, like all bar owners across the state, have looked to Pritzker and federal officials for details on governmental aid to help their businesses during the pandemic.

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission, in response to the executive action, has relaxed rules on returning beer because of health concerns and the reduced sales to the public.

Businesses are able to return beer sold and delivered to a retailer on or before March 23, 2020, only, according to a statement from the state commission. The returns do not apply to wine or spirits.

Despite the loosened reins on regulations on the state level, local bars are found between a rock and a hard place.

“As far as the bars themselves, unfortunately, they’re just really stuck,” said Mike Henry, mayor of Carbondale. “There isn’t much they can do unless they happen to serve food, then they can do home delivery or curbside pickup.”

Under the directive, liquor stores have been deemed “essential” and will be able to remain open during the duration of Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, but are still required to practice appropriate social distancing requirements.

Craft breweries and distilleries are also allowed to deliver alcoholic liquor “under special temporary circumstances related to the COVID-19 outbreak” if the licensee holds a local retail liquor license and with local commission approval.

Additionally, the state liquor control commission has allowed businesses who hold on-premise liquor licenses only to sell for off-premise consumption and alcohol delivery. The alcohol must be in the original container to be sold.

Henry said he believes the Carbondale bar community may be able to take similar actions as liquor stores in selling unopened cases of beer, for example, but will be looking into the possibility with city leadership.

“We want to comply with state law while also wanting to do what we can for our local businesses,” Henry said. “We’re looking at some ways to help them out (but) we haven’t really arrived at any conclusions yet.”

Ideas that have come forward include the possibility of pushing the deadline for license renewals by 3 months, but Henry said he hopes to have a conversation with the local restaurant and bar community once there is a clearer picture of state and federal aid before deciding how to best serve them.

“We’re just going to have to balance everything but we need to get another two or three weeks behind us to see where we’re going,” Henry said.

Henry said while the restrictions imposed by the state may expire, the impact felt by closures will be felt for months.

Projections that have been run on the City of Carbondale’s budget of about $25 million, predict the city is looking at being $2 million short because of the pandemic, Henry said.

“Mainly that’s from our share of our revenue from sales taxes, liquor taxes and prepared food and beverage taxes,” Henry said. “That’s a real serious hit to our budget.”

As Southern Illinois University Carbondale moves all classes to an online format, city officials believe local businesses across the region will be impacted.

“The whole town is going to be struggling because there’s nobody here,” Henry said. “The students are gone and they’re not coming back. This is going to be a long and hard pull for the city and our businesses.”

Bar owners have mixed feelings on what patrons will do after the restrictions on bar closures expire.

“I think people will have the urge to go out and see people and that’ll help in a small way in making up for everything,” Woodruff said. “A lot of it depends on how long we’ll be shut down.”

Carter said she worries about the fear some may have after the pandemic recedes.

“We don’t know how frightened people will be to come back out,” Carter said. “Just because we’re open doesn’t mean we will have lots of people coming in the door. It’s very frightening because of the unknown.”

Despite the unknown, Carter and Woodruff said they believe local bars and other area businesses can bounce back.

“Carbondale (has) been through ups and downs before,” Woodruff said. “Everyone will bounce back but this is probably the biggest blow everyone’s taken in quite a while.”

“I think as a people we’re pretty resilient, but we will find a way,” Carter said. “It may take a while, but we will find a way to get back to normal or create a new normal.”

Taylor Vaughn, the general manager at Tres Hombres Bar and Grill, said from the bar standpoint “there is no way to really adapt,” but remains hopeful with the way the community is coming together.

“We still see our regulars most days and they want to help out the employees that aren’t able to work,” Vaughn said. “Times like these are when you want to see people come together and that’s what’s been happening.”

Vaughn said supporting other bars and restaurants has been key to helping the food community stay together.

“We are all taking the hit. It’s not just one place, it’s all of us,” Vaughn said. “You just want to spread the love, not just because you want the love back, but (because) we’re all in this together.”

Woodruff asks the community to think about the workers in the service industry throughout this uncertain time.

“When the quarantine is lifted and people are able to go back to their normal days, just remember the people who work in the service industry are the ones affected the most by this,” Woodruff said. “If you’re going out, do your best to tip a couple extra when you can and be as courteous as possible right now because they’re the one struggling.”

