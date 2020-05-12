Park District: Carbondale Splash Park closed for 2020 season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carbondale Park District announced Monday that the Super Splash Park Outdoor Aquatic Center will remain closed for the 2020 swim season, according to a news release from the district.

The Park District said that concerns about the health and safety of employees and patrons were at the forefront of the decision, and that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to maintain social distancing, particularly with children. The Park District added in the release that as there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and "not opening public swimming pools for this season is a way our community can help stop the spread."

The release also stated that the following Carbondale Park District changes are still in place through May 30:

• Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course is open. Tee time reservations can only be made at hickoryridgecarbondale.com/tee-times or by calling 618-529-4386.

• All basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed.

• Childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed.

• The Life Community Center is closed, but a staff member is available by phone Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 618-549-4222.