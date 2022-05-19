PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park to have grand opening on Saturday

CARBONDALE — A grand opening for PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park will celebrate “all things dog” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park, located inside Parrish Park at 2500 W. Sunset Drive.

“We are thankful to finally have our grand opening,” Jane Adams, president of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, said. “We had a soft opening in February.”

A ribbon cutting and donor appreciation ceremony is planned for 9:15 a.m.

The "All Things Dog" Festival will feature booths from local businesses and organizations, including trainers, kennels, groomers and dog food representatives. The festival will have a photo booth with a doghouse backdrop. Some giveaways may be available.

Besides the festival, dogs and their people can enter free contests.

A costume contest will begin at 10 a.m. with prizes for the cutest costume, most awesome costume and best owner/dog combination costume.

Any dog in a costume is eligible to enter the contest. Sign up will be from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot.

A dog trick competition will begin at 11 a.m. with sign-up in the east end of the parking lot from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Prizes for cutest trick, most difficult trick and most tricks will be awarded.

Adams said the idea for the dog park began with a meeting in her living room in 2016. A public meeting was held in February 2017.

“We have been working on it since 2017. COVID interrupted us,” Adams said.

The highway construction program at John A. Logan College was enlisted to work on the park, but they were delayed until fall 2021.

Adams said the pandemic also gave the group time enter a contest. PetSafe had dropped their contest for funding dog projects for a couple years. Carbondale was able to win a $25,000 grant through the contest last year.

“Our support was so huge we got the grant. A lot of other communities made the cut, but we were one of the winners,” Adams said.

While the park is open and safe for our canine companions, Adams said there are still some things that need finished at the park, such as landscaping, adding a couple boulders, and moving dirt. They will also install a culvert for the dogs to run and play through.

They are asking the community for donations for benches to add seating to the dog park. Adams said the benches cost $1,000 to purchase and install. They can have a name on them honoring the donors.

For example, a bench was purchased by Nancy Cottom’s friends for her birthday. It says, “Friends of Nancy Cottom.”

Adams said Carbondale Park District has been very helpful and has done some of the work at the park. The city of Carbondale also helped.

The board of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks have worked hard to get the park open. In addition to Adams, they include: Kirsten Trimble, vice president; Sara Eynon, treasurer; Gail Robinson, secretary; Nancy Cottom; Lee Fronabarger; Marty Merrill; Patty Bateman, ex officio; and Anne O’Day, who handles communication.

For Adams, the best part of the dog park is seeing four or five dogs running through the park playing and chasing each other. While the dogs play, their people talk to each other and get to know each other. It’s about building relationships.

“It really is wonderful seeing them (dogs) zoom about playing with each other and having a great time. And, it’s safe,” Adams said.

For more information, visit https://cdaledogparks.org/.

