PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park welcomes dogs with grand opening

CARBONDALE — The city's first dog park was celebrated this weekend with a grand opening.

The PetSafe Carbondale Community Dog Park, 2500 Sunset Drive, is next to the LIFE Community Center in Carbondale.

Jane Adams, president of Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks board, spoke before a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Saturday to signify opening the park.

Adams introduced the rest of the board and told the crowd that the park started with a small meeting in her living room in 2016. That was followed by a public meeting in February 2017.

“Out of that public meeting came Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks. Our board came out of that meeting, too,” Adams said.

She thanked the board and volunteers for their roles in creating the park. They include: Gail Robinson, Sara Eynon, Nancy Cottom, Lee Fronabarger, Thad Heckman, Kristen Trimble, Anne O’Day, Asaturian Eaton, Marty Merrill, Glenn and Jo Poshard, Greenridge Landscaping, Highway Construction Career Training Program at John A. Logan College, the City of Carbondale, Carbondale Park District, Egyptian Board of Realtors, Carbondale and Murphysboro Walmart, Banterra Bank, Pure Pets, Indian Creek Kennel and others.

She also thanked everyone for voting and sharing on social media that Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks needed votes to win the PetSafe grant. To receive the grant, they competed with 20 communities, many much larger than Carbondale, and had to finish in the top four.

They were successful and received a grant of $25,000 for the dog park.

“Without community support, the dog park wouldn’t have come into being,” Adams said.

For canines attending the grand opening, the morning was about one thing — playing in the dog park.

After the ribbon was cut, owners were asked to take their dogs into the park on their leashes and released them all at once. Around 30 dogs ran and played, only stopping briefly for a drink from the water fountain.

While specific rules for the dog park ask owners not to take dogs into the park on leashes and do not allow small children, those rules were suspended for the morning. (Rules are available on the Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks website, cdaledogparks.org.

Carbondale Canine Officer Pasja and Officer Seth Moorman greeted visitors during the event.

During the event, themed music was played. The playlist was created by D. Gorton.

Dogs could enter a costume contest and trick contest. Other vendors included: Ready Set Sit canine training, Indian Creek Kennel, Pure Pet and Golden Standard Canine Training.

While the dogs played, their humans visited and talked about dogs and the park. Everyone was very pleased to have the park in Carbondale.

State Rep. Paul Jacobs said it was good to see dogs playing in the park. He and his wife Rhoda attended the opening without their canine family members.

Jennifer Butler, director of diversity and inclusion at SIU, and her dogs Atlee and Asher, played in the dog park. Butler was pleased to find a dog park when she moved to Carbondale to work at SIU.

“It’s a great addition to the city,” Butlers said.

As a person new the community, she has met other “dog parents” while at the park. She appreciates Carbondale taking the initiative to listen to people who have pets and students to get the dog park.

“I really, really love the dog park. It is a great location and size,” Butler said.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the dog park can get more information by visiting cdaledogparks.org.

