Protesters voice their opinion on abortion during Carbondale fireworks display

CARBONDALE — As people begin driving into parking lots near SIU Banterra Center to see the city’s annual fireworks display, another group tried to gather in front of the arena. The group was at the fireworks location to make their feelings known about the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group was loosely organized by Jay Bennett. Bennett put an event on Facebook with a time and location. No one was asked to sign up or give any indication that they would join the protest.

“These are our rights,” Bennett said. “For 50 years, we have been able to have control over our bodies.”

Bennett felt like it was important to have a place for people to get together and have their voices heard. She stressed that everyone was at the protest of their own accord. Bennett just told everyone what she was going to do and hoped that others joined.

“I was willing to come out here by myself, but I knew everyone wanted their voices to be heard,” she said.

The protesters tried to gather in front of the arena, but they were told protests were not allowed on SIU property after 6 p.m. They walked from the south end of the parking area at the arena to a grassy spot at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road.

The group had more than 70 people, then within 15 minutes or so, it had nearly doubled. People kept coming. The change in location confused some of the group.

Amanda Marggraf said an abortion is one of the most important decisions a woman ever has to make, and it should be done by the woman and her doctor.

Marggraf added that she had two kids who would not have been born if not for the medical care she received. One of her three sons was protesting with her.

Signs protested the SCOTUS decision, the penalty for abortions on some trigger laws, and a women’s right to control and make decisions for her own body.

When Cindy Burroughs was 17, she became pregnant after a date rape. She carried the baby to term, and her daughter was born premature with cerebral palsy. Burroughs was ostracized by her family, school and church. She said it was a rough time.

She carried a sign that read, “Every baby deserves to be born wanted.”

“Sometimes there are worse things than being born,” she said.

Her daughter will turn 50 this year.

“I’m a little dismayed,” Burroughs said. “Where are the people of my age group?”

Burroughs is 66 ½.

“We marched at the Civic Center for Black Lives Matter, for immigrants. Where are these girls now?” she asked.

Burroughs expects a little civil disobedience.

“Anyone who needs to go camping can come to my house. I’ll take care of you,” Burroughs said.

