CARBONDALE — A town hall meeting was held Tuesday evening to discuss the Cedar Lake Master Recreation Plan and allow for public input.

Tony Harrison of the City of Carbondale said the city would like to see more people enjoying Cedar Lake.

“We’re wanting your input,” Harrison told the crowd at the meeting.

The master plan currently is in the draft phase. Each portion of the city’s property around the lake has a plan with many options. Harrison said the images are full of ideas and suggested that audience members think of them as a menu.

“Tonight is about gauging the interest level,” Harrison said.

Harrison introduced Mary Jeanne Hutchison of Hutchison Solutions who is helping with the project.

Hutchison said they hope to wrap up planning in April. A second town hall meeting is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 6 at city hall.

In its current stage, the plan has broad concepts and gives a variety of options for each of the three areas of city-owned land around Cedar Lake. Phase III will be the final master plan.

They had several meetings with groups that use the lake and neighbors who live near the lake. Those meetings resulted in the development of a list of both positive and negative things about using the lake, and a list of amenities they would like to see at the lake.

The positives of the lake include its natural beauty and wilderness areas and the lake’s history. The negatives included lack of campsites and access points to the lake.

The list of things needed at the lake includes primitive camping, sustainability, multi-use tracks or trails, zoned swimming, access to pathways, small picnic areas, additional docks and an additional beach and swimming area.

Amenities include camps, trail expansions with a goal of developing linking trails and loop trails, additional docks, picnic areas and another beach and swimming area.

New signage also is needed at the lake.

Things that could be done include restrooms, lighting and water, safe route connections from Carbondale, consistent rules and more events held at the lake.

Those attending the meeting were shown maps with areas of improvement marked.

The same maps were put out along the back wall of the room. Those attending were asked to make suggestions on post it notes and put them on areas of the map.

One thing that was discussed was adding a bike trail, including a place for youth to learn mountain biking. That would be separate from the hiking trails.

The group also talked about adding small, moveable cabins to the lake.

Trails at the lake also were discussed. Currently, you have to hike a trail and basically turn around and hike the same trail back to your start. The group identified areas where loop trails would be easier to complete. Ideally, they would like to see a trail loop around the lake.

The group also talked about adding access to the spillway at the lake. Currently, the spillway is not open to the public. It was noted that some people still visit the spillway, even though access is not allowed.

Organizers of the town hall meeting said the public can add comments throughout the planning process. They hope to take information from the meeting Tuesday and reduce the options to one for each three areas at the lake. Those three options will be available for the April 6 meeting.

Comments made after the meeting should be emailed to maryjeanne@hutchisonsolutionsllc.com by Feb. 17. All comments will be considered, and an official recreation plan will be presented to the Council in March.