CARBONDALE — Ellie, a transgender woman living in Florida, knew nothing about Carbondale until she began looking for a new place to live. Thanks to a partnership between Rainbow Café and CARE (Carbondale Assembly for Radical Equity), Ellie and her partner are now members of the Carbondale community.

Ellie said she saw the “writing on the wall” when it came to anti-transgender bills before the Florida legislation.

“There was a likelihood they would pass because we were seeing the same things in Arkansas, Tennessee and all over the country,” Ellie said. “It wasn’t just trans issues. It was also anti-immigration and anti-black.”

The couple decided Florida wasn’t a safe place anymore and began looking for a new place to live. Illinois was one of those places. They connected with CARE and learned about Carbondale.

They looked at the cost of living, rent prices, crime statistics and population.

“It sounded like an ideal spot. We packed the car and drove up,” Ellie said.

What they found in Carbondale was a welcoming, caring and giving community.

Part of their move was financed by the Rainbow Café-CARE partnership. Ellie said they helped arrange and pay for a small storage space.

Initially, the couple had planned to pull a small U-Haul trailer behind their car. When they went to get the trailer, they found out that a hitch for the trailer would be an additional expense. In fact, it priced the trailer out of their budget, so the assistance from Rainbow Café made a big difference.

They also got help in ways that did not cost as much. For example, Rainbow Café allowed them to use their address when applying for jobs. They also guided Ellie toward places hiring and helped with her job search.

“They helped us get on our feet, really. I found a temporary job, then a more permanent job,” Ellie said, adding that her partner is also working.

Carrie Vine of CARE and Rainbow Café said a group of people wanted to help those living in states where laws were changing, such as Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio and Kansas. They put their heads together and came up with CARE.

Vine said they are helping people financially, but they are also doing case management types of work, too. They are talking about resources available and what it’s like to live in Carbondale.

“CARE is interesting because people from all walks of life came together to help people,” Vine said, adding that includes college students, healthcare workers, church members and others.

A lot of people are contacting CARE about moving to Carbondale. Vine said the people they are talking to are scared to leave their homes. Ellie and her partner are one of two families who have already made the move.

Vine said Carbondale is a safer place, and that it also has gender-affirming care available at the Choices clinic. Another clinic is expected to open in September that also will provide gender-affirming care.

To help with their efforts, CARE is hosting two fundraisers.

The first will be Drag Bingo with hosts Faim Lee Jewls and Lumber Jill from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Starbucks in Carbondale. Games are free but donations will be accepted for CARE.

The CARE Auction and Music Fundraiser will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale. The event will feature lots of art and local musicians. Keisha Lo of Bake Me Happy will cater the event. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.

For more information, visit the Rainbow Café LGBTQ Center website at www.rainbowcafe.org.