Rainbow Café kicks off LGBTQ+ History month with a weekend-long festival

CARBONDALE – The Rainbow Café LGBTQ+ Center is hosting a weekend full of events in honor of LGBTQ+ history month beginning on Oct. 1.

Starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. the first LGBTQ+ Ballroom Extravaganza will begin the fest with an informational workshop following a performance. The one-on-one workshop will start at 7 p.m. and the performance will start at 8 p.m. Maven Lee from The Shades Project in St. Louis will be conducting the workshop. It will be in the SIU Student Center Ballrooms.

Kids under 12 are free, cost of admission for SIU students is $5 and for community members the cost is $7.

O.J. Duncan, the lead organizer for the weekend festival and chair of the board of directors for Rainbow Café, said this event is to highlight the ballroom culture that came to America in the 60s and 70s, premiering in major cities like St. Louis.

“They're doing a ballroom one-on-one workshop for people. To teach people about the different ways of ballroom culture, the different categories like voguing and face,” Duncan said. “Then we're going to run some of those categories and have students watch them.”

Duncan said ballroom culture was invented for communities that weren’t able to attend traditional ballroom performances in the past.

“A lot of people of color weren't being invited to the drag pageants that were happening, and the white LGBTQ culture,” Duncan said. “They started putting together balls and had different categories in it.”

With the hopes of intersecting Carbondale culture and SIU Culture, Duncan and his committee wanted to have something on campus but open to the public.

“There has always been a kind of a divide between Carbondale culture and SIU culture. So we're trying to help bring them all together. Rainbow Café is working with the university to try and make something,” Duncan said. “Everyone's invited, we usually don't have things on campus so it's gonna be really, really exciting to work with that.”

Saturday from noon. to 5 p.m., the LGBTQ+ Fest will start at the Washington Street Event venue. This is next to Consume and across from The Pavilion. It is free and open to everyone.

There will be many performers at the Saturday event. Headlining is Maxi Glamour, the “Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava." He premiered on season three of The Boulet Brothers 'Dragula' TV show.

“Loose Gravel, Jenni and the Housewives, and from St. Louis we have Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship,” Duncan said. “Rain Foxx is the MC and local group The Fine and Buddy Wenches are performing too. They have like a renaissance and medieval theme.”

At 5 p.m. Rainbow Café is inviting attendees of age to a Bar Crawl around Carbondale and inviting the youth to an afterparty at the Kaia House.

To close out the weekend festival, there will be an LGBTQ+ affirming service at the First Presbyterian Church, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Rainbow Café LGBTQ+ Center is a safe and welcoming center that was originally started for identifying and non-identifying youth in the Southern Illinois communities.

“We're a full LGBTQ+ Center. We have programming for middle school students and high school,” Duncan said. “We started as just a high school center for high school students like a social network type thing. Then we've expanded that to have young adult programming too. We have programming specific to transgender and gender non conforming youth. Then we have some adult groups that meet.” Duncan said.

For more information, visit the Rainbow Café Facebook page.