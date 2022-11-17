Red Cup Rebellion | Carbondale Starbucks employees participate in nationwide strike

CARBONDALE — Unionized workers at the Starbucks at 1024 E. Main St. joined their colleagues from 111 stores across the county from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Red Cup Rebellion to demand Starbucks fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.

The Red Cup Rebellion was scheduled the same day as the corporation’s Red Cup Day, during which thousands of Starbucks locations will offer customers a branded Starbucks cup with select purchases. Striking workers demonstrated outside of their stores and handed out Starbucks Workers United branded cups to customers instead.

Workers at the Carbondale store voted to unionize in August.

“Starbucks has legally recognized the union, but they have not recognized the union genuinely and in good faith,” Ken LeBlanc, one of the union organizers, said.

Members of the union have faced threats to withhold raises and other standard updates because the company says it can’t make unilateral changes.

“A company who has recognized their workers’ union genuinely and in good faith would sit down at the bargaining table and hear the proposals their workers had composed.” LeBlanc said.

The union had an appointment to negotiate with Starbucks on Halloween. LeBlanc said the company literally didn’t even sit down at the table to negotiate Oct. 31.

Starbucks partners are the face and cornerstone of the company, according to union officials. The workers are forced into running perpetually understaffed stores and given inconsistent schedules. Conditions like these led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employees.

Starbucks partners are demanding the company meet them at the bargaining table to improve standards in staffing and scheduling, along with a host of other bargaining proposals that have been crafted by partner leaders across the country.

Starbucks Workers United represents over 260 locations accounting for nearly 7,000 workers in the country. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 900 alleged violations of federal labor law.