CARBONDALE — As a mom, Connie Adams, director of the Science Center of Southern Illinois, knows how quickly children outgrow their clothing. Part of getting ready for school to start is for parents to clean out closets and take out clothing that no longer fits their child.

The Science has a good way to recycle that clothing, and that is their clothing swap.

The center will collect clothing through Aug. 22.

Adams said donating is easy. Bring in your child’s clean, gently used clothing (no underwear), and you will get a ticket for two items of clothing to use Aug. 23.

Beginning Aug. 23, clothing will be distributed.

You do not have to donate to participate in the swap. Those visiting the Science Center will get a ticket good for two clothing items. All donated clothing will be displayed on tables for easy distribution.

“There has never been a better time to clean out your closets,” Adams said.

Any clothing left after Sept. 3 will be donated to The Woman's Center and/or Helen's Honey Resale Shop which provides programs for adults with disabilities.

The Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The center is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Admission is $7.50 per person. Children two years old and younger are admitted free. Everyone gets in free on Wednesdays. Tickets for admission can be purchased in advance for $5. You can call the Science Center to purchase advance tickets.

Adams said there’s a lot to do at the Science Center.

The Dyno Climber is a short climbing wall near the dinosaur exhibit.

“You can get up there and see them eye to eye,” Adams said.

The center also has a collection of live animals and a topography table. You can make your own movie at the animation station.

“The shadow wall was really popular,” Adams said.”

The Science Center is located in the west wing of the mall.

“One of our biggest challenges is getting the word out that we are still here,” Adams said.

She did three programs at Rend Lake last week and at least one third of the audience did not know the Science Center existed.

The Science Center also offers memberships. Annual family membership is $90, which allows up to eight members of your family free entry to the center and offers discounts on birthday parties and programs.

Adams said they do have a room that can be rented for birthday parties or other events. More information is available on their website, sciencecentersi.com.

For information on upcoming events, follow the Science Center on their Facebook page and Instagram.