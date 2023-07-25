Have you ever wanted to learn to sew or make a simple bag? Do you have sewing skills and need a place to use them? If so, Women for Change can help. Women for Change have opened a Sewing Room in the Eurma Hayes Center.

The Sewing Room offers sewing machines, tools, fabric, thread and other items needed to create unique items, and they are all free of charge to use. They are looking for people who want to learn to sew and volunteers who can teach sewing skills.

Debra Woods and Kate Heist said Women for Change offers a lawn mowing program that teaches boys and girls to mow. The youth have been visiting the Sewing Room and making pillows, aprons and shirts.

Some ladies have made shopping bags, which is often the first project they suggest someone new makes in the room. Woods said the project is simple, and it gives first timers or those who have had a break from sewing some good skills.

“One young lady is putting Kate and I to shame,” Woods said. “She is 12.”

The room is open to anyone who wants to sew. You can use the fabric on hand – and there’s a lot of it – or bring your own fabric. Bring your own sewing machine and Heist and Woods will even teach you to use it.

“I love the fact that people don’t need to bring anything but themselves,” Woods said. “We were blessed by someone donating patterns. If you come to sew, just bring yourself. We have everything you need.”

Some of the people who have come to sew have expressed an interest in learning to crochet and knit.

Woods and Heist made two large tables in the center of the room. They are used for laying out patterns and cutting material. The women would like to add some crafting to things offered in the Sewing Room.

“We have a good time. Sometimes our friends come by and keep us company,” Woods said.

Currently, Heist and Woods are the room’s only volunteers, and they really need more. Both women had minor illnesses this summer that forced them to close the room for a short period of time. With a few more volunteers, they would not have to close.

You do not need to be an advanced seamstress to volunteer. Anyone interested can stop by the Sewing Room or call Women for Change.

“We need more volunteers. It’s hard when we have six children and only two adults,” Heist said.

Heist has a background in interior design, which she said means she sewed for designers.

She learned to sew in high school when she had to make herself an apron. She later thanked her teacher for teaching her to sew.

Woods learned to sew in middle school with Mrs. Crenshaw.

“Changing thread kept me from wanting to sew. I sat and threaded the machine until I could get it done,” Woods said.

Once she could thread the machine, she took off. She made her brother a plaid jacket and pants and matched all the plaid.

“I knew it was a challenge and figured out what to do,” Woods said.

She sewed dresses to wear while pledging a sorority. She moved to Los Angeles and took professional sewing classes.

The women say sewing is fun, mostly because everyone makes the same mistakes. Woods recently made a project where she sewed a piece of fabric upside down – twice. Heist helped her fix her mistake.

The Sewing Room is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily or by appointment. Church groups and organizations can do “sewing in service” projects to donate, like pillow cases or bags.

The room also gets older machines to rehome from time to time.

For more information, call 618-203-9617.