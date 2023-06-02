A variety of in-person events are planned for Pride Month in Southern Illinois.

The 2023 Pride Kick Off Fundraiser will be on Saturday at Hangar 9 in Carbondale. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Music will begin at 10 p.m. Bands will include Bad Ghost, Wayside and Pet Mosquito. Admission is $5.

Drag Queen Bingo will be Sunday at The Varsity Center in Carbondale. Session one runs from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., with session 2 happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Intermission will be from 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each session is $25. Blanche Dubois will be the host. A cash bar and concessions will be available.

Southern Illinois PrideFest will be the weekend of June 9-11 in Carbondale and is hosted by Pride in Action, Southern Illinois.

Opening reception will be June 9 at The Varsity Center. The event includes a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., readings by author Rafael Frumkin at 7 p.m., followed by “Mother Loose’s Bedtime Stories,” a drag reading for ages 18 and older at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

The Pride March and Cruise will be at 10 a.m. June 10. The group will meet in the parking lot of the Washington Street Venue.

The Pride Festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. on June 10 in the Washington Street Venue. The event is family friendly. Admission is free. The festival will have 40 vendors and 10 food vendors.

A concert with featured artist Brian Justin Crum will be June 10 at Hangar 9 in Carbondale. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m. The concert will feature drag performers along with Crum. Admission is $15.

An affirming worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Church of the Good Shepherd in Carbondale.

A Drag Brunch will be at PK’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11.

For more information regarding any of these events, call 618-513-9336 or visit www.facebook.com/prideinactionsouthernil or www.prideinactionsi.org.

In addition to these events, pride flags are being sold to benefit the Rainbow Café and CARE (Carbondale Assembly for Radical Equity).

Rainbow Café is an LGBTQ center geared toward young people. CARE is working to help trans and queer people who are moving to Carbondale and fleeing their own states.

Flags are $20 each.

Contact Kyle Miller at kmiller.cdale@gmail.com to purchase a flag.

For questions about Rainbow Café or ways to help, visit www.rainbowcafe.org.